News: £50m Rotherham retail mixed-use development set for planning OK
By Tom Austen
Plans for a £50m retail, office and leisure scheme at Waverley in Rotherham are being recommended for approval by local authority planning officers.
Land owners and developers, Harworth Group plc established a joint venture company, Waverley Square Limited, with Dransfield Properties, the Barnsley-based company that specialises in retail led regeneration schemes, to bring forward the "the piece of the jigsaw" between the residential and commercial developments at the regeneration site on the former Orgreave coking works.
An application was submitted earlier this year detailing some 100,000 sq ft of retail space including a 20,774 sq ft foodstore; high spec office space covering 38,285 sq ft; restaurants, coffee shops and a gym; a medical and community facility covering 11,464 sq ft; and a small bus station.
The application is set to go before the planning board at Rotherham Council next week with officers recommending that members approve the 12 acre scheme. It will also need to be referred to the Secretary of State's National Planning Casework Unit for a final sign off.
With the expertise of Dransfield, the scheme has been designed and updated to create a lively, mixed scheme including food and non-food retail, alongside food and drink outlets, offices and leisure uses.
