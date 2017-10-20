News: New lease of life for Rotherham pubs

</div>

The Masbrough area has been given a mixed use allocation in the latest local plan and Rotherham Council has considered that a sequential test is required in line with national and local planning policies. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.A report from the Council's planning policy team indicates that they are satisfied that alternative sites in the town centre have been appropriately discounted, and that there are no other appropriate available alternatives.The 3,900 sq ft property went up for sale last year with agents Knight Frank seeking offers in the region of £300,000 exclusive for the Freehold interest.At the other end of town, on Wellgate, another set of plans have been submitted for the former Masons Arms. Here plans have been submitted that would convert the pub building into a ground floor retail unit with an eight bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation) above.M2 Design & Planning Consultants have been commissioned by Yasir Hussain to develop a plan for the building. Their application states: "The proposal is to convert the existing premises to a more suitable use by the applicant. The former public house ceased trading and was put on the open market, which was then acquired by the new owner with view to developing the site to a more suitable use, taking into account the current needs and demands from the area."The 7,037 sq ft property has been marketed by CBRE and Everard Cole and was given a guide price of £175,000.Using the existing building structure, the plans show that 1,550 sq ft of A4 retail space would be created and plans for the upper floors include eight bedrooms, two kitchens, two bathrooms and two toilets.Pre-application discussions had been requested with the Council earlier this year regarding the potential conversion of the pub into a residential care home facility.Britain has lost 28,000 pubs since the 1970s, according to the CAMRA's latest Good Beer Guide.