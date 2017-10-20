News: New lease of life for Rotherham pubs
By Tom Austen
Two former pubs on the edge of Rotherham town centre could both be in for a new lease of life, if planning approval can be secured to change the use of the buildings.
Known by many as the The Moulders Rest, the prominent building on Masborough Street has previously been operated as restaurants since the pub's closure in 2009.
Now, CR Civil Engineering Ltd, a firm that is based in the East Midlands and works throughout the UK, is hoping to bring the premises back into use as a new regional office.
CR Civil Engineering Ltd carries out work on large projects such as drainage, earthworks and surfacing. Previous projects in the area include surfacing at Hitachi's Doncaster rail depot, work on Charter Square in Sheffield and £1m worth of works on the Doncaster to Water Orton - Railway Station Platforms Realignment project.
The expanding firm is aplpying to change the use of the building from restaurant to office use. If approved, the bar and restaurant areas would all be converted into office space for 14 staff members. The plans also include a reception area, toilet and kitchen facilities, meeting room, car parking provision for staff and visitors, and external storage space for materials and small, specialist machinery.
