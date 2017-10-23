News: Rotherham roundabout set for £4.6m revamp





The money is part of a £345.3m funding package announced by the Department for Transport to improve local roads and public transport across the country. Almost £10m is set to be pumped into three different transport schemes in Sheffield city region.



Known by most as the B&Q roundabout, despite the DIY retailer moving from the Thornhill area into larger premises across town in 2009, the key part of the A630 Centenary Way is seen as important to the regeneration of the town and the large development planned for former Green Belt land at Bassingthorpe Farm - one of the largest proposed housing schemes in the city region.



DfT funding of £3.24m will contribute to a £4.63m scheme to improve capacity on the roundabout, to enable future economic growth in the area. The remainder of the funding needed will come via Rotherham Council.



The bid document states that the scheme would support 3,116 homes in the town centre and at Bassingthorpe and some 71 hectares of employment land. The estimated number of associated jobs (direct / indirect) is 16,141 with an uplift in GVA to the local economy of £403m a year.



Advertisement The money is part of a £345.3m funding package announced by the Department for Transport to improve local roads and public transport across the country. Almost £10m is set to be pumped into three different transport schemes in Sheffield city region.Known by most as the B&Q roundabout, despite the DIY retailer moving from the Thornhill area into larger premises across town in 2009, the key part of the A630 Centenary Way is seen as important to the regeneration of the town and the large development planned for former Green Belt land at Bassingthorpe Farm - one of the largest proposed housing schemes in the city region.DfT funding of £3.24m will contribute to a £4.63m scheme to improve capacity on the roundabout, to enable future economic growth in the area. The remainder of the funding needed will come via Rotherham Council.The bid document states that the scheme would support 3,116 homes in the town centre and at Bassingthorpe and some 71 hectares of employment land. The estimated number of associated jobs (direct / indirect) is 16,141 with an uplift in GVA to the local economy of £403m a year.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "Here in Sheffield City Region we are already achieving transformational change and building a thriving, super-connected and successful economy. Transport links are absolutely key to this.



"It is vital that transport infrastructure continues to unlock economic growth in the city region and across the UK, and that local, regional and national funds continue to support us in achieving improvements in our road capacity.



"We at Sheffield City Region have a strong track record for getting things done, and I am delighted that, working in close collaboration with our local authority partners, we have secured this funding."



Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "This improvement scheme builds on the work we have already done to improve traffic movement through Rotherham town centre towards the M1, as well as allowing greater access to the town centre.



"Two years ago we completed a road improvement scheme for the A630 in Rotherham town centre, now known as New York Junction, and this has made an improvement to traffic flow in and out of Rotherham.



"The College Road junction scheme will add to this improvement, and we hope this will act as a further catalyst for the economic growth Rotherham needs."



Work could start on the roundabout in December 2018.



The local authority has also been keen to secure Government funding to carry out



Images: Google Maps Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "Here in Sheffield City Region we are already achieving transformational change and building a thriving, super-connected and successful economy. Transport links are absolutely key to this."It is vital that transport infrastructure continues to unlock economic growth in the city region and across the UK, and that local, regional and national funds continue to support us in achieving improvements in our road capacity."We at Sheffield City Region have a strong track record for getting things done, and I am delighted that, working in close collaboration with our local authority partners, we have secured this funding."Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "This improvement scheme builds on the work we have already done to improve traffic movement through Rotherham town centre towards the M1, as well as allowing greater access to the town centre."Two years ago we completed a road improvement scheme for the A630 in Rotherham town centre, now known as New York Junction, and this has made an improvement to traffic flow in and out of Rotherham."The College Road junction scheme will add to this improvement, and we hope this will act as a further catalyst for the economic growth Rotherham needs."Work could start on the roundabout in December 2018.The local authority has also been keen to secure Government funding to carry out much needed repairs for Centenary Way.

£3.24m of Government funding has been secured for an improvement scheme at the College Road roundabout on the edge of Rotherham town centre.