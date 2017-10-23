News: instantprint seeks pioneering new business idea





The firm merged with fast-growing print experts, Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012. It then moved into bigger premises at Manvers where staff numbers have passed the 250 mark. From new premises, the Bluetree Group operates through a number of different brands, including Route 1 Print and instantprint and is expecting to turnover £30m this year.From logo design to legal advice, instantprint want to provide an innovative business idea with the foundations they need to flourish and succeed in today's competitive market.With only 3% of small business owners using Government funding to grow, initial capital can be difficult to raise. Earlier this year, instantprint conducted a survey of small business owners to unearth the issues entrepreneurs are facing. The survey revealed many SMEs are struggling to grow under a mountain of red tape and funding issues, therefore instantprint believe the "Launch of a Lifetime" will help them continue their mission to support the UK's small businesses. James Kinsella, co-founder of instantprint, said: "As instantprint began as a micro-business with only two of us trying to grow the business organically, we understand how difficult it is to find the capital needed to start generating revenue. We're delighted this competition will not only highlight the incredible ideas British business owners have, but give one amazing Startup the marketing and legal support they need to grow."



James Kinsella, co-founder of instantprint, said: "As instantprint began as a micro-business with only two of us trying to grow the business organically, we understand how difficult it is to find the capital needed to start generating revenue. We're delighted this competition will not only highlight the incredible ideas British business owners have, but give one amazing Startup the marketing and legal support they need to grow."When childhood friends Adam Carnell and James Kinsella, graduated, they had already spotted a gap in the market for online printing. The duo founded Instantprint in 2009 using second-hand printing equipment and a borrowed office.instantprint have teamed up with massive B2B brands such as iZettle and Dotmailer to give away over £6,500 worth of resources to the winner of their search that cover a huge range of costs start-ups have to cover.All entrepreneurs have to do to enter is pitch their business idea on the instantprint website The winner will be someone who instantprint believes could take their business to huge heights with the right support.Prizes include: iZettle reader with £2500 worth of fee transactions; Logo Design, Email Marketing Template and 6500 Printed Materials from instantprint; a 12 month Dotmailer email licence with 240k emails; social media strategy, SEO marketing strategy and a marketing campaign plan from global marketing agency, Intermarketing; legal advice and templates with a 1-year Access package from Lawbite.

Fast growing Rotherham-based online printer, instantprint, is on the search for a new business idea which has bundles of potential and deserves the launch of a life-time.