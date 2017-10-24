News: Rotherham digital marketing agency celebrates two years in business
By Tom Austen
SUM, a digital marketing agency based at Manvers in Rotherham, is celebrating two successful years of trading.
Based at Concept Court, SUM works with start-up businesses, SME's and corporate companies to deliver online and offline marketing services; including web design, branding, SEO and social media management.
Last month, the design team at SUM created presentation visuals for Greg Dyke, founder of Vine Hotels and former chairman of the FA, who presented in front of 800 people at the Annual Hotel Conference in Manchester.
SUM is also celebrating success from the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards earlier this month. The agency was highly commended in the Most Promising New Business Award and a finalist in the Digital and Creative Award.
James Coughlan, company founder at SUM, said: "We've grown rapidly from a team of two to a team of nine with a second office in Surrey. I want to take this opportunity to thank those who have supported me throughout SUM's journey. I never dreamed we'd be where we are today, but I'm so proud of what the team have achieved."
Keen to make difference to the local community, SUM deliver a programme of free education workshops to help boost digital knowledge within Rotherham organisations.
Working in partnership with NatWest Business and Swinton-based Brearley & Co Accountants, SUM delivered their first sold-out workshop at Rotherham United's New York Stadium last month. The fast-growing agency is a business partner at the League One club.
Due to demand, the agency will deliver a second workshop at the stadium this week on October 25, and the final workshop of the year is scheduled for November 22.
The free to attend events include an interactive workshop that get businesses thinking more strategically about marketing spend and return.
SUM.Agency website
Images: SUM
