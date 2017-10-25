News: Horbury lined up for car park contract





Working on behalf of main contractor for the Bridge Street car park project, I&H Brown, and alongside Muse Developments, Horbury Facades' skilled team is installing an intricate rain screen backing rail system to stepped light steel vertical cassette panels and then carrying out the complex task of installing individually coloured terracotta tiles to meet the architects' design specification and colour aspirations.



Designed by architects Leach Rhodes Walker, the terracotta tiled façade, features stone stair towers with complementary granite at ground level. It features an intricate design with tiles supplied by Taylor Maxwell in four colours: pearl white, basalt, gold and black.



The tiles are installed on the main entrance and rear elevation of the car-park and were complemented by an inset cassette. Compared to assembling multiple panels on site, the cassette system allowed the terracotta tiles to be installed up to 50% faster. Horbury Facades is also installing a feature Bullnose aluminium capping at the roofline to all three stair cores for enhanced aesthetics and weather performance.



At ground level, Horbury Facades is supplying and installing a granite rain screen façade system, as well as adding a full height attractive exterior of natural sand stone to the three stair cores. Stone supplied by Tiles International Ltd complements the same façade of the new town hall which is a stone's throw from the car-park. The company also installed feature panels, again using the cassette system, to the front and rear of the building. The whole project is being completed within a 20 week period.



Paul Rowley, project manager for I&H Brown Ltd, said: "“This was a major redevelopment, involving the complex removal of an existing car park building and construction of a much larger eight storey structure on the same site, with an attractive new aesthetic that fitted in with the larger regeneration project.



"The terracotta tiles play an important part in the look and feel of this building close to the centre of Warrington. The Horbury Facades team had the skill and expertise to be able to deliver a facade that met the project's requirements exactly."



Adrian Storey, general manager at Horbury Facades, added: "This was quite a complex project involving a number of different construction techniques and a variety of materials. It is testament to the skills of our team that we were able to execute it to meet the deadline and achieve the architect's vision for what will undoubtedly be one of the most iconic buildings in Warrington town centre."



From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the Horbury Group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.



Horbury Facades, part of the Rotherham based Horbury Group, is detailing, supplying and installing an "inspirational" new façade as part of the £107m Bridge Street Quarter Regeneration Scheme in Warrington.