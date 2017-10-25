News: Rotherham restaurant frying high

</div>

Images: Whitby's

Over the coming weeks, judges will make unannounced visits to respective restaurants to undertake mystery dining assessments. This next stage of competition judging will whittle down the shortlist and establish the top five fish and chip restaurants that will compete for the overall national title to be presented at the awards ceremony in London on January 25 2018. It is one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards.Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: "With the popularity of fast casual dining on the increase, the fish and chip restaurant experience has now come up to par with the traditional fish and chip takeaway, and we are seeing a whole host of innovative and forward thinking outlets come to the fore."The rigorous judging process behind this award ensures that not only the quality of the fish and chips being plated up is of the highest standard, but that the restaurants are offering customer dining experiences that are second to none."The top 20 restaurants should be extremely proud of their achievements and I congratulate them all."Seafish is a Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB) set up by the Fisheries Act 1981 to improve efficiency and raise standards across the seafood industry.Whitby's has two South Yorkshire restaurants, in Rotherham and Doncaster. Executives behind the business include Lord Kirkham, the founder of furniture chain, DFS, and James Foers of local construction contracting firm, Foers.