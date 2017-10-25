News: Rotherham restaurant frying high
By Tom Austen
Whitby's in Rotherham has been named as one of the best fish and chip restaurants in the country.
Opening in Catcliffe in 2011, the new build site at Poplars Business Park includes an eat-in restaurant which can seat 180 customers, alongside a traditional takeaway.
Developed and built by Foers Contracts and designed by Freeman Associates, the two-storey building has a footprint of around 6,000 sq ft, with on-site parking facilities providing 77 spaces.
The Rotherham restaurant has now been named as one of the UK's top 20 fish and chip restaurants as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.
To reach this stage of the competition, the 20 restaurants have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and development processes and marketing and promotional activity.
Advertisement
Opening in Catcliffe in 2011, the new build site at Poplars Business Park includes an eat-in restaurant which can seat 180 customers, alongside a traditional takeaway.
Developed and built by Foers Contracts and designed by Freeman Associates, the two-storey building has a footprint of around 6,000 sq ft, with on-site parking facilities providing 77 spaces.
The Rotherham restaurant has now been named as one of the UK's top 20 fish and chip restaurants as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.
To reach this stage of the competition, the 20 restaurants have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and development processes and marketing and promotional activity.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment