News: Rotherham Primark store on the market
By Tom Austen
With national retailer, Primark, looking all set to open its new Rotherham store next month, the current unit on the High Street is looking for new tenants.
Rothbiz reported in March that Primark was to open a new store at Parkgate Shopping, relocating from Rotherham town centre.
Sitting alongside M&S and Curry's/PC World, the new Primark store will occupy 33,100 sq ft of retail space over two levels and will create over 40 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to 107.
BMO Real Estate Partners, the owners of Parkgate Shopping, have moved quickly to fit out the store to Primark's latest contemporary shop fit, including a double-height glazed frontage, new signage and an extension to the mezzanine trading level.
With the impending move from one former BHS unit to another, joint agents at Smith Young and Edgerley Simpson Howe have been brought in to market the prominent High Street unit.
