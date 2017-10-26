News: Rotherham Primark store on the market

</div>

Images: Primark

One of the largest retail units in Rotherham town centre, 11-13 High Street is described as a "prime retail opportunity" and extends to some 22,343 sq ft on the ground floor, currently in use by Primark. The first floor covers 19,237 sq ft and there is over 1,000 sq ft on the second floor.The property is being advertised as leasehold but freehold offers will be considered. The rent for the property has been given a guide price of offers in excess of £200,000 per annum exclusive.The rateable value, which influences the business rates payable by the occupier, is £192,000.Rotherham Council has acknowledged that the retailer's move will have an impact on the already falling footfall rates in Rotherham town centre. The authority said in August: "The recently announced move of Primark to Parkgate will have an impact on footfall on High Street and the wider town centre. The closure is scheduled for the last quarter of 2017 and Council officers are seeking a meeting with Primark to discuss plans for the store, which is owned by Primark."Associated British Foods plc, which owns Primark, reported this week that the chain "performed particularly well in the UK where full year sales are expected to be 10% ahead of last year on a comparable basis and our share of the total clothing market has increased significantly."1.5 million sq ft of selling space has been created by Primark this year and 30 new stores were opened across nine countries - nine in the UK. With 345 stores, over 1.2 million sq ft of additional selling space is being planned for next year.