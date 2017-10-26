News: Harworth chief joins SCR LEP board
By Tom Austen
The head of Rotherham regeneration specialist, Harworth group plc, has been appointed to the business-focused board of the Sheffield city region (SCR).
Owen Michaelson is the chief executive of Harworth, the brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist that owns the Waverley site and has its headquarters nearby. The company, one of South Yorkshire's largest publicly listed companies, was created following the complex restructure of UK Coal.
Michaelson joins four new members of the local enterprise partnership (LEP) board that were announced recently: Laura Bennett – a Sheffield-based specialist in entrepreneurship and digital technology; Alexa Greaves – chief executive of AAG, the IT managed services company of Barlborough, Chesterfield; former Master Cutler Neil MacDonald – a finance director in international engineering industries; and Richard Stubbs – senior manager in national health and innovation organisations, Yorkshire and Humber.
The Sheffield City Region was given the green light to establish one of the UK's first LEP in 2010. Led by the private sector, LEPs are the Government's model to promote economic development. They provide the strategic leadership required to set out local economic priorities, and better reflect the natural economic geography of the areas they serve.
The new members will be supported by former members Chris Scholey and Simon Carr, who will continue work on specific priorities including housing and infrastructure. Professor Chris Husbands, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, has also agreed to be co-opted to the board to help lead on skills and employability.
Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the SCR LEP, said: "These appointments continue to strengthen our work, which is central to stimulating economic growth across the region. We have an enviable group of people here, who will build on the work done so effectively by the current and previous members.
"We've seen 37,000 jobs created in the region in the past two years, and we lead the way in many international projects, with supercar manufacturers McLaren Automotive and aero giant Boeing opting to join us because of our reputation for research and innovation and our track record of getting things done.
"I look forward to a great future for Sheffield City Region with our Board driving economic success."
Current members of the board are Sir Nigel; Vice Chair Nigel Brewster; Gavin Baldwin, CEO of Doncaster Rover FC; Sir Keith Burnett, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sheffield; Julie Kenny, Chairman of Robson Handling Technology; Martin McKervey, Partner at CMS and the nine local council leaders that make up Sheffield city region.
