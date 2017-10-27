News: Fly through new £50m Rotherham retail scheme

</div>

Known as Waverley Square, the plans are for "the piece of the jigsaw" creating a local centre for residents and businesses. It includes some 100,000 sq ft of retail space including a 20,774 sq ft foodstore; high spec office space covering 38,285 sq ft; restaurants, coffee shops and a gym; a medical and community facility covering 11,464 sq ft; and a small bus station.Owen Michaelson, chief executive of Harworth Group plc, said: "This is a key development for Rotherham and for the Sheffield city region in that it will create the sort of high-quality local facilities that both businesses at the Advanced Manufacturing Park and local residents increasingly expect. Waverley is growing into a prominent placemaking destination in the region and these facilities will further attract new residents and businesses to live and work at the development."Mark Dransfield, managing director of Dransfield Properties, added: "We are delighted that our application for Waverley has now been approved by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council."We have been keen from the outset to design a genuinely outstanding scheme befitting of Waverley, with architecture and materials to match. With the combined experience and knowledge of our two companies we are confident we will deliver an excellent scheme for Waverley to serve this growing community over the next two and a half years."The planning board heard how the applicants had worked with Council planners to bring forward a scheme as the retail, commercial property and housing sectors had changed since the outline approval of the Waverley scheme in 2010. The application site had originally been envisaged as becoming home to a large Government office campus.Working with South Yorkshire architects Dixon Dawson, the bus station in the scheme draws architectural inspiration from Kings Cross, whilst rooftop space draws inspiration from the High Line public space in New York. Overall the scheme is very similar to Dransfield's Fox valley scheme in Stocksbridge.Nigel Hancock, assistant planning manager at Rotherham Council, told the board: "This is a large mixed use centre, a large development. It's in an out of town location and it is for some town centre uses. So it does need some careful consideration."The applicant themselves have shown a willingness to adapt the scheme and worked very hard with us to overcome our original concerns."Objections had been received, mainly from local residents raising concerns regarding traffic, parking and operating hours.Variations were made as the Council was concerned over the impact on other town centres, including Rotherham town centre. The planning permission comes with a number of conditions over the gross retail floorspace, net comparison goods floorspace, and a restriction over the range of comparison goods to be sold.The application states that the development could create 700 full-time equivalent jobs and generate business rates in the region of approximately £1.5m once fully occupied.