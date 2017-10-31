News: Recognition for young sign maker





Based at Templeborough, Signs Express (Sheffield) pride themselves on their expertise and innovative solutions to help businesses come up with perfect signage solutions, tailored specifically to their requirements. In February 2004, Steve and Carol Morris opened their fully equipped sign making centre in Rotherham, since then, they have expanded their territory to include all of Sheffield.



The award is a unique category in the BSGA awards as it judges the talent of a person and rewards their dedication and skill instead of an entire project. James was nominated for his ability to quickly absorb practical information and skills, as well as his unfaltering drive, which has seen him take on managerial responsibilities, freeing up the current production manager to focus on sales.



Steve Morris, director of Signs Express (Sheffield), put James forward for the award. Steve said: "James has been an invaluable asset to our team, learning from our experienced production manager in order to take on some of the responsibility. James has gone above and beyond and has learnt so much so quickly that we have no fear leaving him to not only make signs, but manage large projects. He is well deserving of an award and any recognition this affords him."



James has played an important role in a number of impressive projects since he began at Signs Express (Sheffield) a year ago. Most notably, the ongoing work with Artfelt, Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, who are steadily transforming various spaces within the hospital buildings into creative, less frightening, colourful places, where families and children can feel safe.



James is close to securing his NVQ in printing and graphic communication, which will mean he is at the end of his apprenticeship, but he is excited to stay on at Signs Express (Sheffield). He said: "Being nominated as a finalist in this award has been a pleasant surprise. I sincerely appreciate working in such a positive environment, Steve, Carol and the team are a pleasure to work with. I would like to thank them for nominating me for this prestigious award."



James is up against three other young sign makers, one of whom is from Signs Express (Exeter). The winner will be announced on November 9 at an awards day at the Athena Events Centre located in the heart of Leicester's cultural quarter.



Signs Express (Sheffield) website



James Stuchbury, an apprentice sign maker at Signs Express (Sheffield), has been nominated as a finalist in the British Sign and Graphics Association's (BSGA'a) Young Sign Maker of the Year award.