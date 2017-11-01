News: Eat, Sleep, Design, Repeat





Amy has worked in busy agencies across Yorkshire for over five years and is currently studying a Degree in Graphic Design. She said: "After working for busy agencies and to tight deadlines, I decided to return to education to recharge my creativity alongside launching my graphic design business.



"My mission statement is to "amplify ideas though creativity" and I want to help companies create lasting impressions, and to have Fatboy Slim email me asking for a print of my work was such an honour. I've already designed the brand identity for Ibiza Bible and have already worked with a whole host of other big brands, but this is up there with the biggest names in my portfolio!"



Norman Cook has a huge smiley face collection at his home in Brighton and the acid house smiley is often used as his logo. Amy's work creates the famous smiley face using the lyrics to "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" - the 2013 track he released with Riva Starr under the Fatboy Slim moniker.



Freelance graphic designer and Rotherham College student Amy Kilner was stunned when one of her original designs was discovered and purchased by DJ, musician and record producer, Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim.