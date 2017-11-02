News: Addition Design slots into new space at AMP Technology Centre
By Tom Austen
Professional industrial design and research company Addition Design has this month opened its first office space in the AMP Technology Centre in Rotherham.
The new company, headed up by former Fripp Design director Tom Fripp, has taken up 1,000 sq ft of space in building number three, a £4.5m, 32,000 sq ft facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), which opened in 2016.
Providing incubation space on the AMP, the Technology Centre has been designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.
Established in February 2017, Addition Design is a joint venture with the Chester Medical Solutions [CMS], a Cheshire-based pharmaceutical and medical solutions company. With offices in North Wales and Israel (and a new US base in Boston, MA set to open this year) CMS specialises in manufacturing and packaging materials for the pharmaceutical industry. With CMS’ strong network in the North West, an area that leads in the medical industry, and Tom Fripp's knowledge of design and the advanced manufacturing sector, Addition Design is able to offer an end-to-end service, from design to completion.
