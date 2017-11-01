News: Dearne Valley Business Centre open day





The former Wesleyan Reform Church on Coronation Road in Wath was sold by trustees and has opened as Dearne Valley Business Centre under the brand of "My Head Office" earlier this year.



Ten office "pods" ranging in size have been created in the 7,000 sq ft building, which has undergone a redesign and restoration to offer unique space complete with high ceilings, parquet floors and large windows. Suitable for one, two or three people, the units are aimed at growing small businesses from the local area that are taking the next step, moving out of the home office or up the premises ladder.



The open day on November 7 will showcase the centre and will bring together organisations that have supported the development including Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, The Federation of Small Businesses, RiDO, the SCR Launchpad, Novus Marketing Solutions and Unimax Solutions.



Two sessions will operate during the day from 11.00am – 1.00pm and 4.00 – 6.00pm and four "zones" will operate to offer help and guidance to visitors. The zones will focus on: growing your customer base; start up support; finance and insurance; internet and CRM.



Places for the open day can be reserved



Julia and Stephen Hollings, the pair that has created the Dearne Valley Business Centre were recently delighted and proud to be presented with an award in the category of "Product" by Legacy Education Alliance, the world's most successful property training company.



The award was presented at a glamourous event held at The Savoy Hotel in London with 300 other guests. Hosted by Roger Black and Steve Backley, the evening was attended by Robbie Fowler and Martin Roberts from TV's Homes Under the Hammer.



The judges were very impressed with the concept of the business centre that offers coaching and support to its tenant's successful transition from their home office to "Head Office."



The Dearne Valley Business Centre is the first business centre under the brand and has been well received by all who have been round it. Julia and Stephen commented that the award was in recognition of all the demanding work put into the building converting a church to a business centre. They praised all the local craftsmen and suppliers who made everything possible.



My Head Office website



Images: My Head Office The former Wesleyan Reform Church on Coronation Road in Wath was sold by trustees and has opened as Dearne Valley Business Centre under the brand of "My Head Office" earlier this year.Ten office "pods" ranging in size have been created in the 7,000 sq ft building, which has undergone a redesign and restoration to offer unique space complete with high ceilings, parquet floors and large windows. Suitable for one, two or three people, the units are aimed at growing small businesses from the local area that are taking the next step, moving out of the home office or up the premises ladder.The open day on November 7 will showcase the centre and will bring together organisations that have supported the development including Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, The Federation of Small Businesses, RiDO, the SCR Launchpad, Novus Marketing Solutions and Unimax Solutions.Two sessions will operate during the day from 11.00am – 1.00pm and 4.00 – 6.00pm and four "zones" will operate to offer help and guidance to visitors. The zones will focus on: growing your customer base; start up support; finance and insurance; internet and CRM.Places for the open day can be reserved here for the morning and here for the afternoon.Julia and Stephen Hollings, the pair that has created the Dearne Valley Business Centre were recently delighted and proud to be presented with an award in the category of "Product" by Legacy Education Alliance, the world's most successful property training company.The award was presented at a glamourous event held at The Savoy Hotel in London with 300 other guests. Hosted by Roger Black and Steve Backley, the evening was attended by Robbie Fowler and Martin Roberts from TV's Homes Under the Hammer.The judges were very impressed with the concept of the business centre that offers coaching and support to its tenant's successful transition from their home office to "Head Office."The Dearne Valley Business Centre is the first business centre under the brand and has been well received by all who have been round it. Julia and Stephen commented that the award was in recognition of all the demanding work put into the building converting a church to a business centre. They praised all the local craftsmen and suppliers who made everything possible.

New start and growing enterprises are being invited to the Dearne Valley Business Centre next week where a number of local organisations will be on hand to highlight the business support available in the area.