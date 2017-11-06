News: Finalists announced for Rotherham Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2017





Now in their twelfth year, the awards aim to celebrate and promote the best businesses run by 18-30 year olds in Rotherham that have been up and running for at least six months.



This year's judging panel comprises industry experts from AESSEAL, Parkgate Shopping, University Centre Rotherham, Fortem, The Source Retail Skills Academy and UKSE, with the winners due to be recognised at the awards ceremony on November 13 at Magna Science Adventure Centre, which makes up part of LEAF, a wider careers and opportunities event targeted at young people across the region.



Darren McDool, business coach from Rotherham Youth Enterprise, said: "The calibre of the candidates that entered this year has been exceptional. We have thoroughly enjoyed reading the submissions and are privileged to have been invited to learn more about these businesses and the truly entrepreneurial young individuals in our region.



"Previous winners have gone on to do great things, capitalising on the exposure that this accolade provides, so we are pleased to see another group of really strong candidates on this year's shortlist."



Rotherham Youth Enterprise, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, aims to equip the young people of Rotherham with the enterprise skills that they need to make a success of their future and to contribute to the economy in the borough.



Keith Williams from UKSE - a subsidiary of Tata Steel tasked with assisting the economic regeneration of communities affected by changes in the steel industry, said: "The work of the Rotherham Youth Enterprise, and their dedication to supporting young entrepreneurs and economic growth, is well aligned to the UK Steel Enterprise ethos, and we are delighted to be once again sponsoring these awards.



"The entries have been excellent, and we're looking forward to further recognising the success of the winners at the awards ceremony on the 13th."



The shortlist:



The shortlist:- Jordan Mangnall (20) of Jaded Heart Ltd. Jaded Heart Ltd. is a retailer of cruelty free bath and body products and was launched in February 2017 by Jordan fuelled by the desire to offer affordable aromatherapy and relaxation products. Jaded Heart also stocks alternative clothing and accessories.- Lauren Martin (24) of Doll&Bone. Doll&Bone is an online, independent fashion retailer, launched in May 2015 by Lauren and her partner. Doll&Bone, now a recognised name in the alternative clothing and fashion community, is currently working on a unique collaboration with Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity inspired by their seven-year-old son's imagination, incorporating a plethora of children's television and movie characters into the unique design.- Abby Johnson (27) of Edit Salon. Edit Salon is a boutique, contemporary hair salon and flagship store for the Aveda eco-friendly, plant-based product range. Alongside offering haircuts, colours and styles, the salon also offers HD Brows, spray tanning, facial treatments and nails.- Amy Walker (25) of Ye Old Yorkshire Preserve Shoppe. Ye Old Yorkshire Preserve Shoppe is the producer and seller of award winning natural preserves and chutneys with no artificial additives, preservatives, setting agents and colourings. All products are hand-crafted in the heart of Yorkshire, no machinery in sight.- Tom Ridgeway (25) of Cutthroats Barbershop. Cutthroats Barbershop is a traditional barbershop offering haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and advice on how to stay well groomed. Based on Moorgate in the heart of Rotherham, the barbers has been nominated in the local retail awards in the Shoppers' Choice Favourite Hair & Beauty Business award category, and came runners up.- Katie Ferrie (25) of Knead Bakery. Knead Bakery is a locally-sourced coffee shop and artisan bakery that produces homemade breads, pastries and cakes, providing delicious breakfasts, brunches, lunches and afternoon teas.- Adam Price (21) of Dynomodels. Dynomodels is one of the largest specialist shops in the area, stocking a wide range of quality remote controlled models, parts and accessories from all the well-known brands throughout the remote controlled hobby industry.- Sam Wilkinson (25) of Postify. Postify is an online job advertisement platform that provides flat-fee recruitment consultancy, initiated to revolutionise the outdated recruitment industry and bring a fresh new approach to recruitment.- Emily Dawson (27) of Holy Ghost Tattoo Collective. Holy Ghost Tattoo Collective is a boutique style tattoo and piercing studio residence to 14 artists, located in the flagship Imperial Buildings, Rotherham Town Centre.- Lucy Hornsby (19) of Lucy Amber Lingerie. Lucy Amber Lingerie is an online store selling handmade lingerie and nightwear. All items are lovingly designed and handmade by Lucy Amber in the UK.

Young Rotherham entrepreneurs from a wide range of business are vying to win the overall title of Rotherham Young Entrepreneur of the Year for 2017 – and a £1,000 prize.Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE), an organisation that provides support and help to young business owners, runs the annual awards in association with UK Steel Enterprise.