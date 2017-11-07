News: Rotherham pub given fresh new look





The chain operates around 1,800 largely freehold sites all over the UK with brands such as Toby Carvery, Harvester, and All Bar One and



Formerly a Crown Carvery, the pub recently opened to guests on after a two week closure period. Following a significant investment in the restaurant, five new jobs have been created for the local area.



The pub now has a carving deck and pizza oven and serves up from breakfast right through to dinner.



The Drawbridge will now offer guests something for all the family from 100% fresh dough pizzas, burgers and carvery meats with all the trimmings. The new restaurant will also offer pub classics, such as hand battered fish and steak and ale pie.



Advertisement The chain operates around 1,800 largely freehold sites all over the UK with brands such as Toby Carvery, Harvester, and All Bar One and Rothbiz reported last year that a new concept called Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery was set to be trialled at The Drawbridge pub in Kimberworth.Formerly a Crown Carvery, the pub recently opened to guests on after a two week closure period. Following a significant investment in the restaurant, five new jobs have been created for the local area.The pub now has a carving deck and pizza oven and serves up from breakfast right through to dinner.The Drawbridge will now offer guests something for all the family from 100% fresh dough pizzas, burgers and carvery meats with all the trimmings. The new restaurant will also offer pub classics, such as hand battered fish and steak and ale pie.

Adam Mansell, general manager at The Drawbridge (pictured, centre), said: "We're excited about the new changes and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Rotherham to come and see what Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery is all about!



"The restaurant has been given a fantastic new look and a menu that has something for everyone. When you eat with us you can put on the plate exactly what you want, creating your meal, your choice, your way.



"We're a real part of the local community and are looking to support local charities, projects and host a variety of events and activities that everyone can enjoy. When you next pop in to savour a good meal, or spend quality time with family and friends, be sure to ask us about what's coming up!"



With margins adversely impacted by increased costs, most notably from wage inflation, property costs and exchange rate movements, last year Mitchells & Butlers carried out a full review to identify the ideal brand for each site. Since then it has been working towards achieving this profile, aiming to "premiumise" where possible to take advantage of higher growth and more resilient markets, alongside making improvements and shortening the cycle for investing in sites.



In its results for the 28 weeks to April 8, Mitchells & Butlers said like-for-like sales rose 1.6% as increased investment in refurbishing its pubs and restaurants paid off. £93m was invested during the period. Total revenues rose 2.5% to £1.1bn but pre-tax profits fell 9.6% to £75m.



The Drawbridge website



Images: Mitchell & Butlers Adam Mansell, general manager at The Drawbridge (pictured, centre), said: "We're excited about the new changes and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Rotherham to come and see what Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery is all about!"The restaurant has been given a fantastic new look and a menu that has something for everyone. When you eat with us you can put on the plate exactly what you want, creating your meal, your choice, your way."We're a real part of the local community and are looking to support local charities, projects and host a variety of events and activities that everyone can enjoy. When you next pop in to savour a good meal, or spend quality time with family and friends, be sure to ask us about what's coming up!"With margins adversely impacted by increased costs, most notably from wage inflation, property costs and exchange rate movements, last year Mitchells & Butlers carried out a full review to identify the ideal brand for each site. Since then it has been working towards achieving this profile, aiming to "premiumise" where possible to take advantage of higher growth and more resilient markets, alongside making improvements and shortening the cycle for investing in sites.In its results for the 28 weeks to April 8, Mitchells & Butlers said like-for-like sales rose 1.6% as increased investment in refurbishing its pubs and restaurants paid off. £93m was invested during the period. Total revenues rose 2.5% to £1.1bn but pre-tax profits fell 9.6% to £75m.

Mitchells & Butlers, one of the largest operators of restaurants, pubs and bars in the UK, has delivered an exciting new look and dining experience at a Rotherham pub.