News: Historic Rotherham manufacturing site set to be demolished

</div>

Agents for the scheme, Davenport Consultancy, state in the plans: "The buildings are dilapidated and the roof is structurally unsafe, they are beyond economic repair. They also contain significant levels of asbestos that needs removing. The combination of these issues render the buildings unsuitable for reuse or conversion."



The area was assessed as part of the borough's new local plan which initially indicated that the mixed use area should be changed to light industrial.



Specialising in all types of wrought iron, steel and copper boilers, storage tanks and manhole covers, Jenkins expanded and by 1936 the output of the sprawling works had increased to over 500 tonnes of welded work per month.



Alongside another local firm, the Parkgate Iron & Steel Company, Robert Jenkins Ltd were involved in the manufacture of Bailey Bridge components throughout the Second World War.



In the 1970s Jenkins employed more than 1,000 staff in its five divisions but following a downturn it filed for voluntary liquidation in 2003 when two customers went in to receivership and bad debts caused cashflow issues. The firm employed only a handful of staff at the time of liquidation but a shortfall of £1m was left in the staff pension scheme.



Approval of the method of demolition is required but work could start in December. It is expected to last six months.



Images: Google Maps