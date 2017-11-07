News: Historic Rotherham manufacturing site set to be demolished
By Tom Austen
The former factory and office block of Robert Jenkins Ltd in Rotherham looks set to be demolished having been deemed beyond economic repair and unsuitable for conversion.
A planning application has been submitted detailing the method of demolition for the large Wortley Road site at Bradgate.
Robert Jenkins steel works was built in 1855, and established a year later, the company was one of the earliest firms manufacturing boilers in Yorkshire.
Owners of the site, Ivanhoe Property Development has carried out a number of surveys of the property and local experts at Ron Hull Demolition have been brought in to bring down the factory and offices.
The "Ivanhoe Works" warehouse is clad in asbestos cement sheeting. The offices have been used as a snooker hall and gym in recent years.
