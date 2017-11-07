News: Swallownest drive thru plans submitted

</div>

The plans add that Burger King would employ over 40 members of staff, of which 20 full time and 20 part time. Starbucks drive thru usually has an employment intake of 25 staff with 15 full time and ten part-time employees.



on £990,000 funding for the purchase of land at Beighton Link. Working in partnership with the private sector developer of the site, JF Finnegan, the deal will enable access to regional regeneration funding.



JF Finnegan, which has transformed the former colliery site, is set to be procured to build two business units at Beighton Link, expected to total 49,000 sq ft.



At the North of the site, the proposed Burger King is a single storey high new built commercial unit, also around 1,800 sq ft. both units are of modern design with glazed frontages, timber cladding and grey cladding panels.Plans also show landscaping and parking with 36 spaces arranged for the both units.Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. It is owned by Canada's Restaurant Brands International and most outlets are owned and operated by franchisees.A sequential test is included in the plans in line with "town centre first" national and local planning policies. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.The test concludes that the only available properties in preferable areas where unsuitable for reasons of location, size of premises of site or layout of the premises. The plans add that the development is unlikely to harm town centres due to the uses targeting the local area and passing trade.