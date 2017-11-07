News: Swallownest drive thru plans submitted
By Tom Austen
Plans have been served up for new Burger King and Starbuck's units creating 65 jobs at a business park in Rotherham.
Essex-based Burney Estates, commercial property developers with a nationwide portfolio of properties, is hoping to secure planning permission for the development at Swallownest, servicing the Beighton Link business park and passing trade.
Adjacent to the Elmwood Farm pub and large Pricecheck headquarters, the plans show that two units would be created on an undeveloped plot adjacent to the roundabout where Chesterfield Road and the A57 meet.
At the south of the site, a Starbucks drive thru would incorporate a single storey building with a lean to roof which will have a floor area of 1,800 sq ft.
The American coffee company and coffeehouse chain has an outlet at Woodhall Services and plans for another at Prkgate.
