News: Employment event back at Magna





The free event on Monday November 13 is being held for the fifth year running and brings together local businesses and organisations with hundreds of vacancies, showcasing employment and training opportunities in the area, as well as providing advice on how to gain the skills employers are looking for.



Last year, the event attracted over 1,400 people, including school and college students and jobseekers, wanting to find out about local training and employment opportunities. Some even received job offers on the day.



LEAF is not just a traditional jobs fair - it has a focus on helping people progress in the right career as well as supporting young people to make the right choices when planning their career pathways. It is suitable for anyone aged 13 years and upwards, as well as those currently seeking work.



Over 60 exhibitors will be on hand from 12.30pm until 3.30pm, ranging from Morrison Mears, Liberty Steel, Webhelp, New York Bakery and Rotherham NHS to provide information on current vacancies, knowledge of their industry, advice on how to gain the skills needed by employers and how to be successful in presenting yourself to a prospective employer.



Sectors represented include food manufacturing, engineering, health and social care, construction, armed forces, hospitality, warehouse and logistics.



Advertisement The free event on Monday November 13 is being held for the fifth year running and brings together local businesses and organisations with hundreds of vacancies, showcasing employment and training opportunities in the area, as well as providing advice on how to gain the skills employers are looking for.Last year, the event attracted over 1,400 people, including school and college students and jobseekers, wanting to find out about local training and employment opportunities. Some even received job offers on the day.LEAF is not just a traditional jobs fair - it has a focus on helping people progress in the right career as well as supporting young people to make the right choices when planning their career pathways. It is suitable for anyone aged 13 years and upwards, as well as those currently seeking work.Over 60 exhibitors will be on hand from 12.30pm until 3.30pm, ranging from Morrison Mears, Liberty Steel, Webhelp, New York Bakery and Rotherham NHS to provide information on current vacancies, knowledge of their industry, advice on how to gain the skills needed by employers and how to be successful in presenting yourself to a prospective employer.Sectors represented include food manufacturing, engineering, health and social care, construction, armed forces, hospitality, warehouse and logistics.

Following last year's event, careers adviser Sarah Sykes from Aston Academy said: "Our students really enjoyed attending the LEAF event and found it beneficial. One of our students was able to find out more about the NHS and Rotherham College health apprenticeships. She had the opportunity to talk to staff from both organisations and she was really buzzing about it afterwards.



"At one point the student and I talked to an employer together and the student was thrilled to get positive feedback about her demeanour from the employer. When we returned to school she was motivated to complete her UCAS Progress application form and as she had found out the information at the event she was able to apply for the relevant course and apprenticeship opportunities."



A morning session is open to Rotherham schools and is by invitation only, with around 400 young people expected to attend.



During the afternoon session which is open to the public, there will also be business start-up support and advice available as well as help with writing a CV. The winner of Rotherham’s Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award will also be announced.



Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "This is a great opportunity for young people and job seekers to find out more about the opportunities on offer to them in Rotherham and further afield."



Andy Chambers, general manager at Mears in Rotherham, said: "We are pleased to once again host the LEAF event along with our partners in Rotherham. We have always supported local employment initiatives and set up the Local Employment Advisory Forum to enable local people to find out more about improving their skills and offering information to help them succeed in their training and employment goals."



The event is sponsored by Mears and Rotherham Council, delivered in partnership with Jobcentre Plus, with event patrons; Phoenix Enterprises, University Centre Rotherham and Barnsley College.



Images: RMBC Following last year's event, careers adviser Sarah Sykes from Aston Academy said: "Our students really enjoyed attending the LEAF event and found it beneficial. One of our students was able to find out more about the NHS and Rotherham College health apprenticeships. She had the opportunity to talk to staff from both organisations and she was really buzzing about it afterwards."At one point the student and I talked to an employer together and the student was thrilled to get positive feedback about her demeanour from the employer. When we returned to school she was motivated to complete her UCAS Progress application form and as she had found out the information at the event she was able to apply for the relevant course and apprenticeship opportunities."A morning session is open to Rotherham schools and is by invitation only, with around 400 young people expected to attend.During the afternoon session which is open to the public, there will also be business start-up support and advice available as well as help with writing a CV. The winner of Rotherham’s Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award will also be announced.Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "This is a great opportunity for young people and job seekers to find out more about the opportunities on offer to them in Rotherham and further afield."Andy Chambers, general manager at Mears in Rotherham, said: "We are pleased to once again host the LEAF event along with our partners in Rotherham. We have always supported local employment initiatives and set up the Local Employment Advisory Forum to enable local people to find out more about improving their skills and offering information to help them succeed in their training and employment goals."The event is sponsored by Mears and Rotherham Council, delivered in partnership with Jobcentre Plus, with event patrons; Phoenix Enterprises, University Centre Rotherham and Barnsley College.

Students and jobseekers are invited to attend the LEAF (Local Employment Advisory Forum) event, which will be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham next week.