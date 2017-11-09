News: Boutique hotel conversion for historic Rotherham building

</div>

Images: White Design Ltd / Hamby's

The original stone built two-storey, Grade II listed building was constructed in 1850. It includes a two and three storey annex to the north that had been subjected to fire, leaving the roof and upper floors missing. The regeneration scheme enabled the shell of the building to be repaired and restored in 2013 but the interior has remained vacant.The overall plan that enabled the buildings to be removed from Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register was backed by a £750,000 long term capital finance loan from Rotherham Council that secured £677,000 of Heritage Lottery Funding (HLF) for additional, much needed works. A further £630,000 was made available by the Council to continue the restoration.McGrail's first major revamp created the 1915 Bar and saved the vacant 8,000 sq ft property that was previously The Exchange and formerly Yates Wine Lodge from demolition. It also created space for Sorting Office, a new creative collective of artist studios.