News: Club's leaders work on skills with 3aaa
By Tom Austen
3aaa Apprenticeships, England's largest training provider of Leadership and Management programmes, is working to develop the skills of employees of Rotherham United, including first team manager, Paul Warne.
The national company, which has its head office in Derby, is a Platinum Partner at the League One club and is now delivering its industry leading Team Leader programme.
Working closely with employees from across the organisation, including the commercial director, first team manager and assistant manager, 3aaa is ensuring managers and leaders of all levels are receiving high-quality training, allowing them to make an impact on and off the pitch.
Rotherham United FC take personal development very seriously and are dedicated to ensuring that their workforce has the tools and confidence to excel within their roles.
Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United, said: "By further enhancing our already successful partnership with 3aaa, receiving their industry-leading training we will be securing the foundations of our succession pipeline, ensuring employees of Rotherham United today, and in the future, will have opportunities to excel and believe in the effectiveness and importance of skills and further development."
Delivered at the club, 3aaa management experts are working with Rotherham United's managers and leaders, ensuring that they receive training which they can then apply to their roles, allowing them to progress and prosper.
Paul Warne, manager at Rotherham United (pictured), added: "I strongly believe in the importance of professional and personal development and by being a part of this programme, we will be able to apply aspects of it when managing my team. It is vital that everyone in the club understand the importance of being the best that we can be."
Images: RUFC
Images: RUFC
