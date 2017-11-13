News: Rotherham business park acquired
By Tom Austen
Three buildings at Callflex Business Park in Manvers, Rotherham have been bought by property company, CEG, for an undisclosed sum.
The three detached office buildings, totaling 97,000 sq ft, are multi-let to managed office company, Port@l; property partners, Telereal Trillium; and Keepmoat Regeneration, bringing in a rental income of £766,346 per annum.
The buildings are situated in a prominent position in the established commercial area of Dearne Valley. Other occupiers in the area include Next, South Yorkshire Police and RBS.
Cushman & Wakefield acted for CEG whilst Graham Foxton at Knight Frank Leeds advised the vendor, Bourdon Park SARL.
