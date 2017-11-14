Tuesday, November 14, 2017

News: Primark announce opening date for new Rotherham store

National retailer, Primark is adding the finishing touches to its new 33,100 sq ft store at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.

Rothbiz reported in March that Primark was to open a new store at Parkgate Shopping, relocating from Rotherham town centre.

Sitting alongside M&S and Curry's/PC World, the new Primark store will occupy two levels and will create over 40 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to 107.

The clothing and accessories retailer has now confirmed that the relocation will take place at the end of the month, with the new store set to open on November 29.

Associated British Foods plc, which owns Primark, recently reported that the chain had enjoyed a rise in sales by 19% to a total of £7.05bn for the year ended September 16 2017. The share of the total clothing market increased significantly and underlying operating profit was up by 7% on the previous year to £735m.

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, said: "This was a highly successful year for the group. These results reflect our international diversity, and the strong underlying performance of our businesses was driven by management actions throughout the year. Capital investment was a record as we continued to pursue the opportunities to grow our businesses into the future."

1.5 million sq ft of selling space has been created by Primark this year and 30 new stores were opened across nine countries - nine in the UK. With 345 stores, over 1.2 million sq ft of additional selling space is being planned for next year. 19 new stores are planned, together with a number of relocations and extensions - including in Rotherham.

Weston added: "Notwithstanding this highly successful year, Primark constantly seeks better ways of delivering value to customers, be that through store design and location, stock availability, or enhancing its reputation for on-trend fashion. The Primark website and social media are playing an ever more important role in the relationship with our customers in driving awareness of our products and footfall in our stores.

"Primark will continue to expand its selling space across all its countries of operation with another strong programme of new store openings scheduled for the coming year."

With the impending move from one former BHS unit to another, joint agents at Smith Young and Edgerley Simpson Howe have been brought in to market the prominent High Street unit being vacated in Rotherham town centre.

