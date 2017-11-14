News: Primark announce opening date for new Rotherham store

National retailer, Primark is adding the finishing touches to its new 33,100 sq ft store at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in March that Primark was to open a new store at Parkgate Shopping, relocating from Rotherham town centre.
Sitting alongside M&S and Curry's/PC World, the new Primark store will occupy two levels and will create over 40 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to 107.
The clothing and accessories retailer has now confirmed that the relocation will take place at the end of the month, with the new store set to open on November 29.
