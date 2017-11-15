News: Flats plan for historic building
By Tom Austen
Part of a prominent corner building at the foot of Rotherham town centre's regenerated High Street could be converted into flats under plans submitted to the Council.
38-40 College Street comprises a three storey, self contained building with a Portland Stone façade and was given a guide price of £150,000 - £200,000, by leading firm, Acuitus, when it went up for auction earlier this year. It sold for £245,000.
Now plans have been submitted which would enable the second floor of the property, previously used as a snooker hall, to be converted into five new flats.
It is ten years since the pilot project, called "Living over the Shops (LOTS)" saw the Council work with a social housing provider to create new residential accommodation in the nearby building on Vicarage Lane.
The latest town centre masterplan reinforces the focus on encouraging new housing developments, with town centre living seen as critical to sustaining the long term health of the town centre and being important in achieving around the clock vitality and vibrancy. 2,000 new homes could be created in Rotherham town centre.
Advertisement
38-40 College Street comprises a three storey, self contained building with a Portland Stone façade and was given a guide price of £150,000 - £200,000, by leading firm, Acuitus, when it went up for auction earlier this year. It sold for £245,000.
Now plans have been submitted which would enable the second floor of the property, previously used as a snooker hall, to be converted into five new flats.
It is ten years since the pilot project, called "Living over the Shops (LOTS)" saw the Council work with a social housing provider to create new residential accommodation in the nearby building on Vicarage Lane.
The latest town centre masterplan reinforces the focus on encouraging new housing developments, with town centre living seen as critical to sustaining the long term health of the town centre and being important in achieving around the clock vitality and vibrancy. 2,000 new homes could be created in Rotherham town centre.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment