News: Flats plan for historic building

Applicants, a London-based property company called Finematch Ltd, show that, having previously been the home of Central Snooker Club, a club with an 80 year history, the second floor of the 11,000 sq ft building has been empty for two years.



Four two-bedroom flats and one one-bedroom flat make up the plans, with access from High Street and Vicarage Lane. The ground floor is set to remain as retail - currently the larger unit is home to That's Entertainment and the second unit has recently been vacated by Eastwood Domestics.



Though not a listed building, the property is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest. The society states that: "No.2 High Street had been purchased by Montague Burton Ltd in 1926 with a view to expanding its presence in Rotherham. Following discussions with the Rotherham Corporation it became apparent that, due to the highway authority's plans to ease the College Street / High Street corner, Nos. 4 & 6 would need to be acquired in order to provide a site of sufficient size for Burton's new premises.



"In December 1929 the company's proposals for the new store were approved and the old property was demolished. The new building, designed by Harry Wilson, Architect, of Roundhay in Leeds was completed in 1931."



The building was previously home to Peter Lord shoes and was historically the venue for tea dances.



