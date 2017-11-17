News: Innovative vision of the future of industry

</div>

Images: IBI Group

The first industrial revolution relates to mechanisation, the second to mass production, and the third to automation. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the coming together of cyber networks, with physical networks, to create new autonomous systems. It creates an environment where businesses can give customers exactly what they want when they want it, with all the variations they specify, from the same factory, in a shorter lead time, and more profitably than is possible today.A recent report for the Government states that, over ten years, industrial digitalisation could boost UK manufacturing by £455bn, increasing sector growth up to 3% per year, and creating a net gain of 175,000 jobs whilst reducing CO2 emissions by 4.5%.The report was the result of the independent Industrial Digitalisation Review called "Made Smarter," which was chaired by Professor Juergen Maier, the CEO of Siemens UK and no stranger to the region and the University of Sheffield.Scott added: "We share Juergen's positive vision for advanced manufacturing. And we are working with him to make good his dream that the North – with Sheffield and Rotherham centre stage ­– becomes the engine room of innovation that will drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Like the first and second revolutions, we believe this will transform all our lives for the better."