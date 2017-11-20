News: Tender out for £12m Rotherham Interchange refurb
By Tom Austen
A contractor is being sought to lead on the long-awaited revamp of the bus station in Rotherham town centre.
Architects at Jefferson Sheard submitted a planning application earlier this year focused on refreshing the concourses with upgrades to flooring, plinths and glazing.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) has now begun the procurement of a construction / real estate contractor to lead on the project.
Partners decided last year to focus on refurbishing the car park and bus station rather than a large scale redevelopment. Opened in 1971, the multi storey car park has since developed widespread defects. It is underutilised and "nearing the point of being beyond economic repair."
The bus station, which has associated public safety issues, suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.
The SYPTE has a long term lease for the four-storey car park and interchange which sits between Frederick Street and the River Don. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) is preparing to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset can be carried out.
The Car Park works will involve soffit tie repairs, deck repairs, concrete repairs to structural beams and columns and waterproofing. The Bus Station works includes the upgrade of the fixtures and finishes, including a comprehensive review and refurbishment of the waiting areas, boarding points, customer service desks and information hubs to respond to opportunities offered by modern passenger information display systems and web-enabled information technology.
The tender documents explain: "The Rotherham Transport Interchange has a multi-storey car park sitting directly above it, which was constructed in the late 1960s. In 1995 a developer [Norseman Holdings] bought the whole site from RMBC, re-developing it with a shopping mall at the main entrance and new shops fronting onto Effingham Street.
"To facilitate the wider proposals, SYPTE agreed to take a 99 year lease of the Interchange site which gives SYPTE the obligation to maintain and operate the Interchange and car park above. Consistent with many similar structures built in the 1960s, the car park's concrete elements have experienced significant levels of concrete degradation. This degradation continues at an increasing rate."
In the car park, the already approved plans included internal improvements to increase usage and proposals for new highly durable anodised mesh panels to replace the poorly implemented current external cladding.
The existing interchange was designed by Jefferson Sheard in the early 1990s.
Peter Matthews, project director at Jefferson Sheard, said: "Having worked on the original Interchange at Rotherham it is particularly satisfying and exciting for me to be involved in its major refurbishment. We are pleased to be working with South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) once again to assist them in enhancing the interchange, and ultimately, to create a better user experience for public transport passengers."
Ben Gilligan, director of public transport at SYPTE, added: "I'm delighted that SYPTE is working again on a major transformation project with Jefferson Sheard, improving facilities for the 12 million customers who pass through this busy interchange each year."
Work is anticipated to start in Spring 2018 and last for approximately 12 months. The potential use of nearby Forge Island for a temporary bus station is being discussed.
Yet again Rotherham has the cheap option, make do and mend springs to mind ! 12 million pounds is peanuts, the whole thing should of been flattened including the row adjacent row of ugly shops on effingham square, this could then be developed into a similar version as to what’s in Barnsley or even Doncaster !
