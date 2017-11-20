News: Former M&S building going under the hammer
By Tom Austen
A prominent building in Rotherham town centre is set to be sold at auction next month.
27 - 29 College Street in Rotherham, known by many as the previous home of national retailer, Marks & Spencer, is listed with leading auctioneers, Acuitus for its next auction that will take place in London on December 7.
With 32,600 sq ft of "well configured and flexible retail accommodation" the freehold of the historic building has been given a guide price of £900,000. This is below the guide price of £977,000 given when the property went up for sale with agents Fawcett Mead earlier this year.
With eye-catching half mock timber and decorative Art Nouveau style windows above, the ground floor is let to Poundworld Retail Limited until 2021. Rothbiz reported first in 2011 that the discount retailer was taking on the vacant site. The sale documents show that the retailer pays a rent of £118,000 per annum for the Rotherham store under its Bargain Buys brand name.
The property is being advertised as having the potential to convert the self-contained vacant upper parts to residential which would echo similar plans in the area and meet the focus of the new masterplan. Town centre living is seen as critical to sustaining the long term health of the town centre and seen as important in achieving around the clock vitality and vibrancy.
