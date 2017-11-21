News: Macalloy on export trail in Poland





Dinnington-based Macalloy are world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe. Approximately 80% of the company's turnover is from export.



Barclays has provided both term debt and working capital to Macalloy, which employs over 90 staff, in a bid to further boost exports. Turnover for the current year is expected to exceed £11m.



The trip to Warsaw will highlight the key opportunities for businesses in the advanced manufacturing sector, while also showcasing Northern expertise in Poland.



Given the city region's specialisms in advanced manufacturing and engineering, Poland is an important target market, as well as being a gateway to the broader Eastern and Central European region.



Latest figures available show that, in 2015, Sheffield City Region exported £71m worth of goods to Poland. This was the city region's 13th largest export market for goods but, given existing international connections via Doncaster Sheffield Airport – which flies to six Polish cities – and a strong Polish community resident in the city region, there is potential to trade significantly more.



Advertisement Dinnington-based Macalloy are world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe. Approximately 80% of the company's turnover is from export.Barclays has provided both term debt and working capital to Macalloy, which employs over 90 staff, in a bid to further boost exports. Turnover for the current year is expected to exceed £11m.The trip to Warsaw will highlight the key opportunities for businesses in the advanced manufacturing sector, while also showcasing Northern expertise in Poland.Given the city region's specialisms in advanced manufacturing and engineering, Poland is an important target market, as well as being a gateway to the broader Eastern and Central European region.Latest figures available show that, in 2015, Sheffield City Region exported £71m worth of goods to Poland. This was the city region's 13th largest export market for goods but, given existing international connections via Doncaster Sheffield Airport – which flies to six Polish cities – and a strong Polish community resident in the city region, there is potential to trade significantly more.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "In Sheffield City Region we grab each opportunity and make the most of it, whatever the size of the company, whatever its sector and whatever its ambition.



"We do this daily with domestic and international business partners alike, and the level of Sheffield City Region involvement in this trade mission is testament to that. We have a strong business ethic and our approach is simple, straightforward and pragmatic.



"With everyone pulling together, and a significant sense of community, we are achieving transformational change and building a thriving, super-connected and successful economy. This is helping to attract, retain and develop skills in the region which are so important for the SCR's sustainable growth."



Marian Sudbury, director of exports & investment for the Northern Powerhouse, added: "As an international economic department, our global export promotion activity allows us to identify the sector-market combinations that present the greatest opportunities for business. Naturally, advanced manufacturing features highly in this area.



"Trade missions allow us to showcase Northern expertise and encourage companies to develop business overseas in a structured and supportive environment. The mission to Poland will give delegates insight into the Polish market and facilitate networking opportunities to help businesses to reach their export potential."



A total of five Sheffield City Region-based companies will participate in the 18-company mission, and they will be supported by delegates of the Sheffield City Region Executive Team.



Heading to Poland alongside Macalloy are Sheffield-based Numill Ltd, Straaltechniek Ltd which has a site close to the M1 motorway in Shiregreen, Dronfield-based Armeg Ltd and Cerex Ltd, based in Nether Edge, Sheffield.



Macalloy tension rods are used as hangers for the steel arch Warta Bridge in Gorzow, Poland and Macalloy tension bars are used to suspend the bridge deck from the steel arch at John Paul II bridge in Pulawy, Poland (pictured).



Both Macalloy tie rods and and Macalloy PT post tensioning bars are used in the KL8 footbridge in Poznan, Poland. Macalloy PT bars are used as anchor bolts to hold down either end of the steel arch. The Macalloy tie rods are use to support the bridge deck.



At the Stadion Zagłębia Lubin, the stayed roof structure is suspended with Macalloy tie rods and anchored back to the ground over steel pylons which double up as anchor points for the floodlights. The floodlights were also tied back to the steel pylons using Macalloy tension bars.



Macalloy website

SCR website



Images: Vistal Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "In Sheffield City Region we grab each opportunity and make the most of it, whatever the size of the company, whatever its sector and whatever its ambition."We do this daily with domestic and international business partners alike, and the level of Sheffield City Region involvement in this trade mission is testament to that. We have a strong business ethic and our approach is simple, straightforward and pragmatic."With everyone pulling together, and a significant sense of community, we are achieving transformational change and building a thriving, super-connected and successful economy. This is helping to attract, retain and develop skills in the region which are so important for the SCR's sustainable growth."Marian Sudbury, director of exports & investment for the Northern Powerhouse, added: "As an international economic department, our global export promotion activity allows us to identify the sector-market combinations that present the greatest opportunities for business. Naturally, advanced manufacturing features highly in this area."Trade missions allow us to showcase Northern expertise and encourage companies to develop business overseas in a structured and supportive environment. The mission to Poland will give delegates insight into the Polish market and facilitate networking opportunities to help businesses to reach their export potential."A total of five Sheffield City Region-based companies will participate in the 18-company mission, and they will be supported by delegates of the Sheffield City Region Executive Team.Heading to Poland alongside Macalloy are Sheffield-based Numill Ltd, Straaltechniek Ltd which has a site close to the M1 motorway in Shiregreen, Dronfield-based Armeg Ltd and Cerex Ltd, based in Nether Edge, Sheffield.Macalloy tension rods are used as hangers for the steel arch Warta Bridge in Gorzow, Poland and Macalloy tension bars are used to suspend the bridge deck from the steel arch at John Paul II bridge in Pulawy, Poland (pictured).Both Macalloy tie rods and and Macalloy PT post tensioning bars are used in the KL8 footbridge in Poznan, Poland. Macalloy PT bars are used as anchor bolts to hold down either end of the steel arch. The Macalloy tie rods are use to support the bridge deck.At the Stadion Zagłębia Lubin, the stayed roof structure is suspended with Macalloy tie rods and anchored back to the ground over steel pylons which double up as anchor points for the floodlights. The floodlights were also tied back to the steel pylons using Macalloy tension bars.

Rotherham manufacturer, Macalloy, is one of a number of firms from the Sheffield city region that are heading to Poland this week as part of a Department for International Trade Northern Powerhouse trade mission.