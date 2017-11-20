News: Plans back in for speculative development
By Tom Austen
Plans have been resubmitted for large scale speculative development at Templeborough, after initial plans were refused by Rotherham Council.
The first phase of works at the £31m Magna 34 Business Park were completed in 2008 where Sheffield-based joint venture partners, Loxley Land and Property and Jaguar Estates, predicted it would eventually create around 600 jobs for the region.
The 19 acre park located off Junction 34 of the M1 is on the historic site of the former steelworks and before that, a Roman fort.
10,000 sq ft of office and industrial space is home to the likes of HS Atec, Grayson Fixings and Sortec Software Development. The massive 152,421 sq ft distribution unit, empty since completion in 2008 was taken by Parcelforce in 2014 and later bought by LondonMetric Property Plc in a £10.3m deal.
Now a planning application has been resubmitted to enable new commercial units to come forward on remaining plots at the site.
