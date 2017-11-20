News: Plans back in for speculative development

</div>

Images: Jaguar Estates

Having gained planning approval in 2007, the site benefits from further consent for 40,000 sq ft of industrial use and 10,000 sq ft of office use. The latest plans, drawn up by Self Architects for Jaguar Estates, are for three terraced business units and two single units.Totalling 38,000 sq ft, the plans have been submitted with no end user in mind. Instead, the units can be subdivided with use classes including B1 (c) - Light industrial, B2 - General industrial and B8 - Storage or distribution.The development plots at Magna 34 are allocated within the Sheffield Enterprise Zone, which offers business rates relief worth up to £275,000 to a business over a five-year period.2016 plans for the site were refused by the planning board in February. The decision for refusal showed that planners were unhappy with the their design and siting facing Sheffield Road, stating that it would "represent a poor form of development that fails to take the opportunities available for improving the character and quality of the area."In 2004, Euro Dismantling Services and developer Jaguar Estates were appointed by Corus (now Tata Steel) as joint developers for the former Mayer Parry and Rolling Mills sites on Sheffield Road.