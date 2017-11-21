News: Wates hosting meet the buyer event for £29m Rotherham scheme

</div>

Images: UKSE

Mick Holling, business director at Wates Residential, said: "Following the award of the site cluster project to Wates Residential, our team has been in close consultation with Rotherham Council to establish a deep-rooted understanding of the build technicalities involved and to develop a comprehensive build schedule for the scheme."The council has set out an innovative vision for the scheme and our carefully selected project team is primed to deliver on these aspirations to create energy efficient homes that will fulfil the needs of local people."Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing, at Rotherham Council, added: "Wates were chosen for their forward-thinking designs, innovative approach and high standard construction processes and a tailored aftersales package. Wates is an experienced delivery partner and can expertly manage the entire process."The three-year programme is to be delivered in three phases, with building starting in 2017. It is envisaged that homes will be available for rent and sale from 2019.