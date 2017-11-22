News: Chapel site up for sale
By Tom Austen
The site of former Masbrough Chapel in Rotherham, a site which has links to some of the borough's eminent industrialists, has been put up for sale.
Agents at Lambert Smith Hampton have begun advertising the 0.240 hectare site on the edge of Rotherham town centre and the freehold has a guide price of £175,000.
The site once contained the Masbrough Independent Chapel but the building was demolished after suffering a number of fires.
Established 1760, the former listed building was dated 1777 and a Victorian extension was added as the congregation grew. It was built besides the family house, Masbrough Hall, when the Walker family split from other Methodists in the town.
Industrialist brothers Samuel, Aaron and Jonathon Walker founded the Walkers' iron and steel businesses in Rotherham in 1746 which flourished until the end of the Napoleonic war, having become one of the largest works in Europe.
A water-powered forge at Masbrough was joined in 1757 by a large foundry erected nearby at Holmes, in which they made almost all kinds of castings, including large quantities of cannon. By 1782 one Walker business alone was worth over £100,000, around £8m at today's prices.
Advertisement
Agents at Lambert Smith Hampton have begun advertising the 0.240 hectare site on the edge of Rotherham town centre and the freehold has a guide price of £175,000.
The site once contained the Masbrough Independent Chapel but the building was demolished after suffering a number of fires.
Established 1760, the former listed building was dated 1777 and a Victorian extension was added as the congregation grew. It was built besides the family house, Masbrough Hall, when the Walker family split from other Methodists in the town.
Industrialist brothers Samuel, Aaron and Jonathon Walker founded the Walkers' iron and steel businesses in Rotherham in 1746 which flourished until the end of the Napoleonic war, having become one of the largest works in Europe.
A water-powered forge at Masbrough was joined in 1757 by a large foundry erected nearby at Holmes, in which they made almost all kinds of castings, including large quantities of cannon. By 1782 one Walker business alone was worth over £100,000, around £8m at today's prices.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment