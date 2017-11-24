News: Newburgh Precision expands machining capability
By Tom Austen
Rotherham precision engineering specialists, Newburgh Precision Ltd, has invested in a new CNC machining centre to produce high-value components for the defence industry.
With state-of-the-art premises at Templeborough, Newburgh Precision has unrivalled expertise in machining precision components and supplies the oil & gas, power generation, defence, rail and aerospace sectors.
It specialises in manufacturing "cells" that include dedicated groups of resources operated by a team of multi-skilled individuals that are committed to producing a product or products for one customer, in this case, for a defence contract awarded in the first quarter of 2017.
Newburgh has acquired a new KAFO KMC-4140 double-column CNC machining centre from sole UK agent, TDT Technology.
David Greenan, managing director at Newburgh Precision, said: "We recently secured a long-term defence contract for large stainless steel components and needed extra capacity. Initially, we began producing the parts on an existing bed mill, but this machine already had a busy workload and it was apparent we needed a new resource."
Advertisement
A CNC milling machine includes a mini computer that acts as the controller unit, providing more flexibility for skilled operators. Newburgh's machine will be used on material for the stainless steel defence part that carries a value of £80,000 per workpiece.
Lee Townsend, sales director at Newburgh Precision, said: "The machine strengthens our already extensive capacity, although the machine was purchased with one contract in mind we have had the opportunity to utilise spare pockets of capacity to prove out new work which has led to orders being placed with Newburgh."
Helping to generate annual turnover of approximately £4m is a workforce of 65, around 90% of whom have served an apprenticeship, including David Greenan. He added: "Our people are a major factor in the success of Newburgh Precision, which in combination with continuous investment in technology and facilities, means we are able to retain our position as the UK's premier contract manufacturing company."
Newburgh Precision website
Images: TDT Technology
With state-of-the-art premises at Templeborough, Newburgh Precision has unrivalled expertise in machining precision components and supplies the oil & gas, power generation, defence, rail and aerospace sectors.
It specialises in manufacturing "cells" that include dedicated groups of resources operated by a team of multi-skilled individuals that are committed to producing a product or products for one customer, in this case, for a defence contract awarded in the first quarter of 2017.
Newburgh has acquired a new KAFO KMC-4140 double-column CNC machining centre from sole UK agent, TDT Technology.
David Greenan, managing director at Newburgh Precision, said: "We recently secured a long-term defence contract for large stainless steel components and needed extra capacity. Initially, we began producing the parts on an existing bed mill, but this machine already had a busy workload and it was apparent we needed a new resource."
Advertisement
A CNC milling machine includes a mini computer that acts as the controller unit, providing more flexibility for skilled operators. Newburgh's machine will be used on material for the stainless steel defence part that carries a value of £80,000 per workpiece.
Lee Townsend, sales director at Newburgh Precision, said: "The machine strengthens our already extensive capacity, although the machine was purchased with one contract in mind we have had the opportunity to utilise spare pockets of capacity to prove out new work which has led to orders being placed with Newburgh."
Helping to generate annual turnover of approximately £4m is a workforce of 65, around 90% of whom have served an apprenticeship, including David Greenan. He added: "Our people are a major factor in the success of Newburgh Precision, which in combination with continuous investment in technology and facilities, means we are able to retain our position as the UK's premier contract manufacturing company."
Newburgh Precision website
Images: TDT Technology
0 comments:
Post a Comment