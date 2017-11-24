News: Rapid progress on pioneering University Centre Rotherham

</div>

Images: Tom Austen

Sayles explained to attendees how businesses can work with the UCR in influencing teaching, setting real world briefs for students and talent spotting the graduates. "UCR will bring massive, positive change to businesses in our town" he said.The group is also in the process of setting up a number of employer advisory groups. A good relationship with NHS Trusts led to the establishment of a health sector group with more set to follow based around construction, the visitor economy, IT and engineering.The RNN Group is a founding member of the Rotherham Pioneers - an exclusive group for Rotherham businesses who want to promote the town, celebrate all that is good, and grow the Rotherham business community. The next event is scheduled to be held at Grimm & Co in December.