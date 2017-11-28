News: Yorkshire Crisps launch gourmet snacks for Christmas
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based Yorkshire Crisp Company has added another product to its range, just in time for Christmas.
The Waleswood company produces hand-made crisps made from local vegetables and totally natural flavours. It produces eleven flavours of luxury hand cooked crisps including Roast Lamb & Mint and "Nowt On," which are sold at regional supermarkets, delis, bars and independent retailers.
Yorkshire Crisp products have recently been made available to purchase from online grocery retailer, Ocado. They are also sold around the world in places like Dubai and Korea thanks to a growing number of export deals.
A new seasonal addition to the snack range are Titbits Gourmet Bites – described as "little pieces of perfection." The lightly-baked, bite-size biscuits are made from mature cheddar cheese and finest oats and are perfect for sharing over a glass of wine or a pint of beer.
Suitable for vegetarians, Titbits come in 100g drums and have a long shelf life of 12 months. They are available in two flavours – Mature Cheddar & Finest Oats, or tangy Tomato, Basil, Cheddar & Oats.
The last addition to the range saw Yorkshire Crisps introduce Yorkshire Popcorn in 2015, to great success. And following on from adding its Sheffield special Henderson's Yorkshire Sauce flavour, the latest addition to its crisp range is Oyster, Chilli & Lemon flavour.
Launched earlier this year, the new flavour is the award-winning company's take on the fish and chip trend. Each of the firm's packaging designs feature a different Yorkshire "heritage" image and Oyster, Chilli & Lemon features the 12 foot steel sculpture of a fisherman, "High Tide in Short Wellies" by Ray Lonsdale in Filey.
Yorkshire Crisp Company website
Images: Yorkshire Crisps
