News: Xeros finding success in Middle East

Rotherham-based Xeros has announced a partnership with Consolidated International Corporation (CIC) Middle East to distribute and service its award-winning commercial laundry system in the UAE.

Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.

The initial focus for the AIM-listed company was the billion dollar laundry market in the US. It is has since launched partnerships in areas where water is scarce, like Australia and the Caribbean.

The UAE has an exceptionally arid climate, which receives less than four inches (100 mm) of rainfall a year. It is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. By replacing water with beads, the Xeros system offers hotels and other laundry-intensive businesses better laundry sustainability as it uses up to 80% less water, 50% less chemicals and up to 50% less energy than traditional washers.

The polymer bead system can save an average 250 bed hotel five million litres of water every year.

Mike Ferrand, group managing director, hotel and lodging, at Xeros, said: "CIC Middle East is a well-respected leader in the industrial laundry services industry and has proven experience in the UAE, and will be the spring board for future expansion in other Middle Eastern countries,” said The companies' deep industry knowledge and superior sales and customer support will be an asset for Xeros as we expand our presence in this growing luxury hotel market."

Mohamed Hidayath, director Middle East and Asia, at CIC Middle East, added: "We are very excited to partner with Xeros. We are certain their unique system will be very popular with sophisticated hotels as it enables them to deliver two key requirements, a high quality clean and dramatically reduced water consumption."

Xeros has recently showcased its system at popular exhibitions in the region - The Hotel Show Dubai and Gulf Laundrex - and has been back this week for the third Executive Housekeepers Conference at The Conrad Hotel in Dubai.

Ferrand added: "Our machine is proving extremely popular for hotels with on-premise laundry in and around Dubai. We feel the Executive Housekeepers' Conference is another great opportunity for us to show those at the heart of housekeeping and laundry how our system can benefit them, their hotels and the overall guest experience."

Xeros Cleaning website

Images: Xeros

