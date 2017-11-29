News: Xeros finding success in Middle East

</div>

Images: Xeros

Mike Ferrand, group managing director, hotel and lodging, at Xeros, said: "CIC Middle East is a well-respected leader in the industrial laundry services industry and has proven experience in the UAE, and will be the spring board for future expansion in other Middle Eastern countries,” said The companies' deep industry knowledge and superior sales and customer support will be an asset for Xeros as we expand our presence in this growing luxury hotel market."Mohamed Hidayath, director Middle East and Asia, at CIC Middle East, added: "We are very excited to partner with Xeros. We are certain their unique system will be very popular with sophisticated hotels as it enables them to deliver two key requirements, a high quality clean and dramatically reduced water consumption."Xeros has recently showcased its system at popular exhibitions in the region - The Hotel Show Dubai and Gulf Laundrex - and has been back this week for the third Executive Housekeepers Conference at The Conrad Hotel in Dubai.Ferrand added: "Our machine is proving extremely popular for hotels with on-premise laundry in and around Dubai. We feel the Executive Housekeepers' Conference is another great opportunity for us to show those at the heart of housekeeping and laundry how our system can benefit them, their hotels and the overall guest experience."