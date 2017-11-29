News: Xeros finding success in Middle East
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Xeros has announced a partnership with Consolidated International Corporation (CIC) Middle East to distribute and service its award-winning commercial laundry system in the UAE.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.
The initial focus for the AIM-listed company was the billion dollar laundry market in the US. It is has since launched partnerships in areas where water is scarce, like Australia and the Caribbean.
The UAE has an exceptionally arid climate, which receives less than four inches (100 mm) of rainfall a year. It is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. By replacing water with beads, the Xeros system offers hotels and other laundry-intensive businesses better laundry sustainability as it uses up to 80% less water, 50% less chemicals and up to 50% less energy than traditional washers.
The polymer bead system can save an average 250 bed hotel five million litres of water every year.
Advertisement
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.
The initial focus for the AIM-listed company was the billion dollar laundry market in the US. It is has since launched partnerships in areas where water is scarce, like Australia and the Caribbean.
The UAE has an exceptionally arid climate, which receives less than four inches (100 mm) of rainfall a year. It is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. By replacing water with beads, the Xeros system offers hotels and other laundry-intensive businesses better laundry sustainability as it uses up to 80% less water, 50% less chemicals and up to 50% less energy than traditional washers.
The polymer bead system can save an average 250 bed hotel five million litres of water every year.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment