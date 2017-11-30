News: Council housebuilding continues
By Tom Austen
Another multimillion pound scheme to boost housebuilding in the borough is being finalised by Rotherham Council.
In January 2017, Rotherham Council was awarded £6.81m of grant funding through the Homes and Communities Agency's (HCA's) Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) and now the authority has identified the best way to use the money to create housing across a number of sites it owns.
The move follows on from the Council's "Cluster sites" scheme for it sites using a innovative development model. Wates successfully secured a multi million pound tender and will act as the Council's development partner to proceed with sites in Maltby, Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.
108 of the shared ownership and affordable homes are to be delivered through the £29m cluster programme and a further 113 homes are now being planned for sites in Ravenfield, Treeton, Brampton Bierlow, Rawmarsh and Broom. Six specialist bungalows have already been approved for Swallownest.
A report to the Council's cabinet outlines the discussions with the HCA over the use of funding that have resulted in plans for a mix of housing types - 136 homes for affordable rent, 59 shared ownership homes (a first for Rotherham Council), 12 rent to buy homes and 20 specialist bungalows for rent.
One of the first projects to get started is set to be at Bellows Road in Rawmarsh where the regeneration of the former shopping centre has taken a number of years.
Outline planning approval was granted in 2009 for a mixed-use development of retail and housing on the site but developers ROK went into administration shortly after. Plans for the first phase of retail progressed in cooperation with new council partners, Caddick Developments and new tenants on site included Tesco, Heron Foods, The Post Office and Vantage Chemist.
Work has commenced to identify construction partners to deliver 59 homes at Bellows Road, utilising the YorBuild framework. Initial investigatory work is being undertaken at risk, pending cabinet approval for the programme. The new project here is set to be completed in 2020.
YORbuild aims to provide an attractive procurement route for new build, refurbishment and design build construction projects for public sector bodies. The YORbuild2 Framework is one of the largest procurement projects delivered by local authorities and was successfully launched in February 2016.
Images: Google Maps
