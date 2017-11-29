News: Chamber appoints two new non-executive directors





Matt Travis, the founding director of environmental consultancy Enzygo and Joada Allen-Booth, managing director of video production company Visualised it, will join Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber's board as non-executive directors, where they will be responsible for overseeing the strategic development of the member-led organisation.



The appointments were made after receiving the backing of Chamber members during its recent Annual General Meeting, which took place at Barnsley FC's Oakwell Stadium last week.



Matt Travis founded Enzygo in 2008. The company is responsible for delivering specialist environmental support during complex planning applications and under Matt's leadership the company has grown from just three employees to a workforce of more 60 people operating across sites in Stocksbridge, Manchester and Bristol.



During the past eight years Matt has played an active role in Chamber life, acting as a member of its representation council, as well as heading up its policy and representation working group. At the recent chamber awards, Enzygo's Lucy Cowley was Highly Commended for Apprentice of the Year, and the company won a Business Growth Award.



Former video editor and college lecturer at Rotherham College, Joada Allen-Booth began her own business journey in 2013 with the help of the Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE) programme. Since launching Visualised it she has produced more than 70 TV adverts and earlier this year was nominated for a prestigious Royal Television Society award.



The appointments to the board marked a year of success for Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, which saw significant increases in its membership and training support programme.



Andrew Denniff, chief executive at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: "During the past twelve months we have seen the numbers of businesses joining the Chamber increase and have also seen a rise in the number of participants in our training programmes, reflecting the commitment of many local businesses to equip their members of staff with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. The success we have achieved is testimony to the hard work and dedication of our small but dedicated team of staff and the vision of our president, Lisa Pogson.



"I'm delighted to welcome both Matthew and Joada to our executive board and their knowledge and experience of working as part of the local business community is invaluable. Both have played an active role within the Chamber for a number of years and I am confident that they will make valuable contributions in shaping and influencing the future direction of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber."



Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber website



Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has marked the end of a record year of success by welcoming two new local entrepreneurs to its board.