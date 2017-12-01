News: Small Business Saturday in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Small Business Saturday is being celebrated again in Rotherham town centre this weekend with consumers encouraged to support small businesses and shop local.
Launching in the UK in 2013, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-political, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to support them in their communities, both on the Saturday and beyond.
The concept is based on the initiative that already exists in America. In the US, Small Business Saturday takes place on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving celebrations, one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Conceived and promoted by American Express, Small Business Saturday complements "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" which focus largely on big box and online retailers.
In Rotherham, the popular free Christmas gift wrapping service in All Saints' Square will return, where shoppers are invited to come along from 10am to 2pm and have their gifts wrapped for free, as well as get advice as to where to find that extra special present.
RiDO, the investment arm of Rotherham Council, will be promoting its "Mighty" business start-up and support scheme, which is part of the Sheffield City Region Launchpad programme, in the former Thornton's Unit, All Saints' Square.
Anyone looking to set up in business can come along between 9.30am and 3.30pm for valuable expert advice and to sign up to programme. Mighty delivers everything from practical help, such as finding premises or preparing contracts, to testing and developing business ideas, through both one-to-one mentoring and coaching, and a bank of resources.
A number of events are also scheduled to take place, including the Festive Wonderland bringing activities and entertainment, and Father Christmas, to town.
An alternative Christmas market is being hosted by the 1915 Bar and The Sorting Office underneath. Town centre retailer, Mysticum Luna, has gathered over 20 independent local business, selling handmade, alternative Xmas treats including jewellery and clothing.
Free parking has also made a welcome return for the festive period which means it’s free to park every weekend up to and including Saturday 30 December 2017 in all RMBC owned on-street bays and off-street car parks (maximum stay still applies). Sundays are free as normal.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Our small businesses in Rotherham are second to none so we are proud to support Small Business Saturday once again.
"Whether you are just starting out as a new business and in need of advice, or simply on the hunt for some family fun as you start your Christmas shopping, I would encourage everyone to come along to Rotherham town centre and join in this Saturday."
Rotherham town centre website
Mighty website
Small Business Saturday website
Images: Small Business Saturday
Images: Small Business Saturday
