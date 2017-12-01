News: Morrisons looks to add retail units at Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
National supermarkert chain, Wm Morrisons, has applied to improve the retail offer at its Rotherham store at Bramley with the addition of new units in the car park.
In March, bosses at the retail firm discussed plans to develop popular and useful services at its network of stores including identifying a number of car park development opportunities.
Mirroring plans for sites up and down the country, a planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council that would enable the construction of an extra 4,700 sq ft of retail space in the South West corner of the store's car park.
Mathew Turnbull of agents Peacock and Smith, who are acting on behalf of Morrisons, said: "The application seeks consent for the erection of a retail terrace of three units, including a drive thru facility; a hand car wash facility; a tyre changing facility; and a retail pod."
