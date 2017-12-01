News: Morrisons looks to add retail units at Rotherham store

</div>

The plans, drawn up by Whittam Cox Architects, add: "The scheme seeks to revitalise the existing WM Morrisons car park by offering more choice to customers and generating new employment opportunities. The proposal will be constructed to high standards and with sensitivity to its locality. We are confident that the proposed site additions will be exceptionally well received by the local residents and visitors to Bramley."The proposal would reduced the overall number of spaces in the 638 space car park by approximately 89.The end users of the proposed units are not yet known. At Morrisons at Catcliffe, a branch of Specsavers has been operating from a retail pod in the car park for a number of years.A sequential test is included in the plans in line with "town centre first" national and local planning policies. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.The test concludes that there no sequentially preferable sites, discounting sites in Wickersley and Maltby that are considered too small or unsuitable and unviable.In its financial results for the first half of 2017/18, the Bradford based firm reported that turnover was £8.42bn, up 4.8% on the same period in the previous year. Profit before tax for the half year was £200m, up from £143m in the same period in 2016, a rise of 39.9%.