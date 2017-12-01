Friday, December 1, 2017

News: Morrisons looks to add retail units at Rotherham store

By

National supermarkert chain, Wm Morrisons, has applied to improve the retail offer at its Rotherham store at Bramley with the addition of new units in the car park.

In March, bosses at the retail firm discussed plans to develop popular and useful services at its network of stores including identifying a number of car park development opportunities.

Mirroring plans for sites up and down the country, a planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council that would enable the construction of an extra 4,700 sq ft of retail space in the South West corner of the store's car park.

Mathew Turnbull of agents Peacock and Smith, who are acting on behalf of Morrisons, said: "The application seeks consent for the erection of a retail terrace of three units, including a drive thru facility; a hand car wash facility; a tyre changing facility; and a retail pod."

Advertisement

The plans, drawn up by Whittam Cox Architects, add: "The scheme seeks to revitalise the existing WM Morrisons car park by offering more choice to customers and generating new employment opportunities. The proposal will be constructed to high standards and with sensitivity to its locality. We are confident that the proposed site additions will be exceptionally well received by the local residents and visitors to Bramley."

The proposal would reduced the overall number of spaces in the 638 space car park by approximately 89.

The end users of the proposed units are not yet known. At Morrisons at Catcliffe, a branch of Specsavers has been operating from a retail pod in the car park for a number of years.

A sequential test is included in the plans in line with "town centre first" national and local planning policies. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.

The test concludes that there no sequentially preferable sites, discounting sites in Wickersley and Maltby that are considered too small or unsuitable and unviable.

In its financial results for the first half of 2017/18, the Bradford based firm reported that turnover was £8.42bn, up 4.8% on the same period in the previous year. Profit before tax for the half year was £200m, up from £143m in the same period in 2016, a rise of 39.9%.

Morrisons website

Images: Whittam Cox

posted at 7:39 AM
Labels: , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  