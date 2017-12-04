News: HCA backs Rotherham town centre housing scheme
By Tom Austen
A disused office building in Rotherham town centre is set for a new lease of life as developers secure a loan from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA).
Plans to convert 14 - 16 Ship Hill into 13 flats were approved by the Council earlier this year. Now Maya Property Developments has secured the backing from the HCA that will enable the works to be carried out.
The HCA is the Government's housing, land and regeneration agency, and the regulator of social housing providers in England. The £3 billion Home Building Fund is Government finance to increase the number of new homes being built in England.
Maya Property Developments is a new SME developer which is looking to build up a rental property portfolio in the north of England.
The 1,754 sq ft property, previously home to Morthyng Training in the professional services area of the town, was sold for an undisclosed sum by Rotherham's leading commercial property agents, Burgess Commercial, in 2016.
1 comments:
Lets hope the residents will be young professionals and not the usual types we end up with in the town centre AkA "The Ghetto"😏
