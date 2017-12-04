News: HCA backs Rotherham town centre housing scheme

</div>

Images: Burgess Commercial

A spokesperson for the HCA, said: "The loan investment will unlock the supply of 13 new apartments in a former office building located in Ship Hill, central Rotherham and will support wider regeneration of the local area. This development brings a modern rental product to central Rotherham which is being aimed at young professionals.""This development represents a clear example of the kind of scheme that The Home Building Fund seeks to support and we look forward to building our relationship with Maya Property Developments to support them in their future activities."The deal pre-empted the publication of the new Rotherham town centre masterplan that places a greater emphasis on town centre living and leisure, as opposed to traditional retail uses. Town centre living is seen as critical to sustaining the long term health of the town centre and is important in achieving around the clock vitality and vibrancy and Rotherham Council has identified that the town centre has the land available to deliver 2,000 new homes.A conversion of a former Norton Finance office on Mansfield Road into flats was one of the more recent housing projects in the town. Plans have been approved or submitted for residential uses in buildings on Moorgate Street and Wellgate, and a £10m scheme is progressing for a courtyard residential development with vibrant retail, leisure, and hospitality space at Westgate Chambers.A further £32m funding via the HCA was secured by Rotherham Council from the Government's £1.2 billion Starter Homes Land Fund.