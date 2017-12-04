News: New routes from DSA
By Tom Austen
Flybe has announced a new route from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) to Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast. It follows recent additions from TUI at the city region's airport.
The first flight to George Best Belfast City Airport will take off in June and flights will run all year round, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
As well as holidaymakers, local businesses have already expressed their anticipation for the new route.
Phil Johnson, head of procurement at DFS, whose head office is based in Doncaster, said: "I am pleased to see DSA continue to grow with new routes and the announcement of Belfast is great news for DFS. We regularly have staff flying to and from our operations in Belfast so this route will be of huge benefit to our company saving both time and money. As a frequent user of DSA for both business and leisure I also know first-hand how convenient and passenger friendly it is too."
Martin McKervey, partner at international law firm CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, and Sheffield City Region LEP board member and transport lead, added: "This is really welcome news, connections into major UK and European cities are vital to supporting our region's growth agenda and attract investment, so I would urge everyone to get behind this route and use it whenever possible to encourage more routes and services to come."
Flybe's winter schedule offers six routes with a choice of up to 21 departures a week from Doncaster Sheffield. Destinations include Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dublin. The popular Palma de Mallorca flights will also return to Doncaster Sheffield Airport for summer 2018.
Chris Harcombe, aviation development director at DSA, said: "We are always pleased to introduce more routes to DSA's repertoire but know this route to Belfast is one that our customers have been keen to see and so are delighted to be able to make it a reality. Being able to extend our route to Palma de Mallorca is again through listening to our customers and ensuring we are the easy and obvious choice for their travel needs."
Tour operator, TUI recently announced new routes to Naples in Italy, Hurghada City in Egypt, and Antalya, Turkey.
Karen Switzer, director of aviation planning for TUI UK & Ireland, said: "We're excited that one of our first steps as TUI, a truly global brand, is to offer greater choice for our customers in Yorkshire. Introducing the new routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a key part of our strategy to offer all our customers as much choice as possible to give them the holiday experience that best suits their individual needs. Holidaymakers in the local area will now have wider access than ever before to our diverse collection of destinations and hotel concepts."
