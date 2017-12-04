News: Harworth Group back at MIPIM





The delegation heading for MIPIM 2018, the annual real estate event that takes place in Cannes, France, is made up of private sector companies as well as representatives from local authorities and other public sector organisations.



The MIPIM conference is the world's premier real estate event, held each year in Cannes. It gathers the most influential international property players from the office, residential, retail, healthcare, sport, logistics and industrial sectors.



Next year's event in March is set to welcome more than 24,000 participants from 100 countries.



Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "By working together locally on international promotion, on skills, business support and major infrastructure planning, we can secure more investment from huge international names – as we've already done with companies such as Boeing and McLaren.



"At MIPIM, public and private sector representatives from across the region will be coming together to promote our expertise in areas such as advanced manufacturing and health innovation, as well as our super-connected transport links and our "get things done" work ethic.



"Sheffield City Region has a unique role to help create new businesses, support the growth of existing ones, and inspire and attract foreign ones to come to the region. By taking our biggest ever delegation to MIPIM, we can make more contacts, follow up leads and bring in investment."



The SCR delegation will be flying out to the Riviera on a bespoke flight sponsored by the Harworth Group.



Iain Thomson, associate director for Partnerships and Communications at Harworth PLC, said: "We're delighted to be sponsoring Sheffield City Region at MIPIM for the fifth year running.



"The city region's profile with an international audience has increased immeasurably since 2014 and we look forward to promoting our key residential and commercial developments with them, including Waverley as the company's flagship scheme.



"Land and property-related businesses in the region should not underestimate just how important MIPIM is in establishing and refining potential deals and cultivating new relationships. Being part of a wider delegation helps this process and we recommend others join us in sponsoring the region to promote its assets and expertise."



Harworth owns the Waverley site and has its headquarters nearby. The company, one of South Yorkshire's largest publicly listed companies, was created following the complex restructure of UK Coal.



One of the proposals set to generate interest is the Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID). Recognising that high value manufacturing can be key to driving innovation, productivity and exports, civic leaders have committed to the idea of "supercharging" the areas of advanced manufacturing in the Sheffield-Rotherham Economic Corridor. Based around the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) at Waverley and surrounding Enterprise Zone, the aim is to develop Europe's largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster.



Other private sector partners confirmed, who will also be part of the delegation, include Scarborough Group, J F Finnegan Ltd, Trebbi and Network Space. Businesses set to be part of the dedicated SCR flight to MIPIM from Doncaster Sheffield Airport include Turner and Townsend, Henry Boot, Vigo Group, Robertson Construction, Whittam Cox Architects, Counter Context, HLM Architects, Paragon Interiors Group, Colloco, CPP, St Pauls, ITI, Arup, Coda Planning, Kier, Ask4, Peel, and CMS.



Representatives will also be at MIPIM from local authorities across the SCR.



A review of previous events attended by the city region showed that there was more to be done, particularly in respect of joint promotion opportunities with partner agencies and introducing mechanisms to help "galvanise" the interest and support of the private sector.



Feedback on the SCR's undertakings had been generally positive but it was noted that there was more to be done to "directly address the 361 days of relative silence following four days of MIPIM noise."



