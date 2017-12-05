News: Empty building given artistic license

</div>

Images: ROAR

Nick Cragg, chairman of Gallery Town, added: "There is some truly innovative and unique work which is being undertaken by Rotherham-based artists, and we believe the collaboration between ROAR and Gallery Town will help to achieve our long term ambitions of helping to stimulate the regeneration of Rotherham by showcasing the amazing home-grown talent on our doorstep."There is a lot of synergy between the work being delivered by ROAR and the long term aims of the Gallery Town project and we are looking forward to further collaborations in future."Art can play an enormously important role in stimulating economic regeneration, it's something which has been successfully embraced in many different parts of the UK and as home to Britain's largest open air art gallery coupled with a vibrant local arts community, we hope our work with ROAR will help to create an environment which showcases the skills of our home-grown artists whilst providing opportunities for local business owners to play an active role in helping to shape the future of our town."100 Portraits is open daily until Saturday December 9 from 10-3pm.