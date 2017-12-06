News: Harworth Group completes land acquisitions
By Tom Austen
Harworth Group, the brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist, has purchased two strategic land sites in Droitwich and Doncaster for £8.2m.
Specialising in projects in the North of England and Midlands, the group owns the Waverley site in Rotherham and has its headquarters nearby. The company, one of South Yorkshire's largest publicly listed companies, was created following the complex restructure of UK Coal.
Harworth has purchased a privately sourced 131-acre site in Doncaster for £3m plus acquisition costs, with an option agreement for a further 131 neighbouring acres. Adjacent to Junction 5 of the M18, Harworth will leverage its market leading land regeneration skills to promote the site through the planning process, to deliver a regionally significant employment scheme, totalling up to 2.4m sq ft of distribution, manufacturing and engineering space.
Harworth has also purchased an 8.7-acre site at Berry Hill Industrial Estate in Droitwich, Worcestershire, from DHL, for £5.2m plus acquisition costs. Three miles from Junction 5 of the M5, the site currently comprises a 112,416 sq ft commercial unit, that has immediately been leased back to DHL.
