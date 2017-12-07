News: Tinsley art project shortlisted for funding
By Tom Austen
Proposals for new public artwork at Tinsley in Sheffield have been shortlisted for funding via the Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund (NCRF).
Rothbiz reported in September on plans to replace the iconic Tinsley Towers with a sculptural trail linking Sheffield and Rotherham that can be enjoyed by foot, bike or boat.
Proposals from commissioned artist, Alex Chinneck include a family of four sculptural, red brick chimneys that border, bridge and illuminate the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, each stretching up to 30 metres tall.
Onwards & Upwards is set to be created close to E.ON's biomass power plant at Blackburn Meadows where linkages between the city and town are being improved through the £20m Tinsley Link Road and the £100m tram train scheme.
Sheffield City Region's Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) selected the project from a shortlist of four, to go forward for consideration by the NCRF. The decision opens up the possibility of between £3m and £4m investment in the scheme, maximising its potential as a catalyst for regeneration.
