News: Tinsley art project shortlisted for funding

Images: Alex Chinneck

Projects missing out are: Landscape Re-Connected, which aims to create a connected set of heritage assets at Elsecar and Wentworth; Doncaster's Founding Futures to further develop Lakeside as a key leisure destination; and the proposed Northern Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in Sheffield.£15m was announced to help build a lasting regional legacy from the Great Exhibition of the North next year. The fund will make grants of up to £4m for major cultural and tech projects to be included in the exhibition, helping pave the way for future investment in the Northern Powerhouse.Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the LEP, said: "In putting forward this project, we are seeking to build on the artist's talent for creating extraordinary sculptures that celebrate the intersection between art and industry, and that speak to new audiences."Chimneys symbolise industry and these "reimagined" chimneys communicate our towering ambition, resilience and talent for reinvention. Our vision for Onwards & Upwards goes far beyond the immediate challenge of creating the artwork, to the creation of a destination and a catalytic regeneration project."Our request to the NCRF will enable us to realise the most ambitious and impactful version of this scalable trail and to fund a series of public realm improvements that are essential to realising its wider benefits."The Tinsley project is requesting £3,783,500 from the fund and is already backed by partners including Sheffield Council and Rotherham Council, the Sheffield Cultural Consortium, Yorkshire Water, E.ON, British Land, the Canal and River Trust and the University of Sheffield.All 11 LEPs in the north were eligible to submit one application of up to £4m each. Successful bids will be announced in March 2018.