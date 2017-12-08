News: Transporter firm delivers £10,000 for Bluebell Wood
By Tom Austen
Car transport specialists Quinns Car Transport have donated a £10,000 windfall to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
The Kiveton Park vehicle transport company, which has supported South Yorkshire's only children's hospice for the last four years, won the money as part of a first prize in a charity raffle run by bespoke car transporter provider Transporter Engineering.
Quinns, a member of Bluebell Wood's 365 Business Club, won exclusive use of a new 25th anniversary edition EVO 12-car transporter vehicle for a year and £10,000 to donate to charity in the raffle at Transporter Engineering’s 25th anniversary customer event at Stoke Rochford Hall.
Sam Dunmow, logistics director at Quinns, said: "A few years ago we wanted to start raising money for charity and as Bluebell Wood was so local we thought that was a great choice. A few years ago we were invited to visit the hospice to hand over our first donation. Witnessing first-hand the great work they do inspired us to raise even more.
"When we won first prize at the Transporter Engineering evening we were thrilled but we got goose bumps when we found out how much money we'd won. We know £10,000 will make such a difference at Bluebell Wood and enable them to carry on doing the amazing things they do."
Isla Gill, sales and projects manager, Transporter Engineering, added: "We are delighted that the staff at Quinns have decided to donate £10,000 to Bluebell Wood, a charity that they have strong links with. From all of us at Transporter Engineering, we’re proud that we could be part of such a significant donation."
David Hall, corporate fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: "We're so very grateful to Quinns for choosing Bluebell Wood, and to Transporter Engineering for making this amazing gift possible. It will make all the difference to families facing the toughest of times and help us support them in making special memories together. £10,000 could pay for 480 hours of specialised nursing care, for several play sessions for all the children at Bluebell Wood and so much more."
This year, the Master Cutler will be supporting Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice through the Master Cutler's Challenge.
Images: Bluebell Wood
