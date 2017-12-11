News: Business awards for exporting experts
By Tom Austen
Pricecheck and Macalloy, two Rotherham-based companies, have been recognised at the recent Sheffield Business Awards.
The presitigious awards are free to enter and open to any Sheffield Chamber member or business based within a "S" postcode. The award ceremony took place last week at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, with the room packed full of the region's most inspirational business leaders and hosted by Harry Gration MBE.
International wholesale and distribution business, Pricecheck, was named winner of the High Growth Business of the Year Award.
Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods and specialises in excess inventory and fast-moving consumer goods.
The firm won the Queen's Award for International Trade 2015 for continuous and cumulative overseas export earnings growth of 283% over six years. In 2016, it officially opened new 115,000 sq ft premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham.
The recent award win recognises Pricecheck's exceptional growth in sales from £40m to £55m in the last two years. During this period staff numbers grew from 80 to 130 and export sales increased by 69%.
Mark Lythe, joint managing director at Pricecheck, said: "We are very proud of our recent performance and the success continues. Sales are 35% up this year and our aim is to reach £200m by 2025."
Debbie Harrison, joint managing director at Pricecheck, added: "We're absolutely delighted to receive this recognition from the Sheffield Business Awards.
"To be part of such a prestigious event among some other great finalists was an honour in itself and a fitting tribute to the hard work of our excellent team. Our congratulations also go to our fellow winners on the night!"
Pricecheck was shortlisted for the Exporter of the Year Award at the 2017 Lloyd's Bank National Business Awards, as well as being finalists for the award of Export Champion of the Year at the Amazon Growing Business Awards last month.
Also at the Sheffield Business Awards, the Excellence in International Trade Award was won by Macalloy, the world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe.
Macalloy is headquartered in Dinnington, Rotherham, having outgrown its Sheffield base and moved to purpose built facilities on the former colliery site in 2006. Macalloy products are used throughout the construction industry and have been featured in many prestigious global projects including five of the upcoming Russian World Cup Stadiums, the Burj Al-Arab Hotel in Dubai, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and Jubilee Bridge in London.
Pricecheck website
Macalloy website
Images: Pricecheck
Images: Pricecheck
