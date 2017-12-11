News: O&P Construction bags council contract





The authority recognises three groups of people that often struggle to find a suitable home: single people in need of a one bedroom property; older people in need of level access accommodation; and households with a disabled family member.



The Council has started the first phase of constructing new bungalows which will be built over the next three years in various locations across the borough. There will be a combination of bungalows for those over 55 years and some larger bungalows for families with a disabled family member.



The bungalows are jointly funded by the Council and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and have been built by Wath-based O&P Construction. The firm is an appointed framework contractor for Yorbuild2.



Advertisement The authority recognises three groups of people that often struggle to find a suitable home: single people in need of a one bedroom property; older people in need of level access accommodation; and households with a disabled family member.The Council has started the first phase of constructing new bungalows which will be built over the next three years in various locations across the borough. There will be a combination of bungalows for those over 55 years and some larger bungalows for families with a disabled family member.The bungalows are jointly funded by the Council and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and have been built by Wath-based O&P Construction. The firm is an appointed framework contractor for Yorbuild2.

The first phase of building the bungalows begins over two sites in the borough; Catherine Avenue, Swallownest which will see the development of two, two bedroomed bungalows and two, one bedroomed properties. St Marys Drive, Catcliffe, will see the development of two, two bedroomed bungalows.



Stuart Oxley, managing director at O&P Construction, said: "We are proud at O&P Construction to be chosen as the main contractor to build these bungalows which are the first for a long time and hopefully the beginning of a new era of new council housing in the borough."



on the wider scheme put together by the Council after it was awarded £6.81m of grant funding through the HCA's Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP). Approved the Council's cabinet this week, it includes 113 homes planned for sites in Ravenfield, Treeton, Brampton Bierlow, Rawmarsh and Broom.



The authority also successfully secured £25,000 of Government funding towards the cost of remodelling some of its existing large three bedroom flats and adapting them to make smaller homes. At Grange Road in Swinton, three bedroomed flats have been converted to five one bedroom properties and one two bedroom property, all which are now let.



O&P Construction



Images: O&P Construction The first phase of building the bungalows begins over two sites in the borough; Catherine Avenue, Swallownest which will see the development of two, two bedroomed bungalows and two, one bedroomed properties. St Marys Drive, Catcliffe, will see the development of two, two bedroomed bungalows.Stuart Oxley, managing director at O&P Construction, said: "We are proud at O&P Construction to be chosen as the main contractor to build these bungalows which are the first for a long time and hopefully the beginning of a new era of new council housing in the borough." Rothbiz reported last month on the wider scheme put together by the Council after it was awarded £6.81m of grant funding through the HCA's Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP). Approved the Council's cabinet this week, it includes 113 homes planned for sites in Ravenfield, Treeton, Brampton Bierlow, Rawmarsh and Broom.The authority also successfully secured £25,000 of Government funding towards the cost of remodelling some of its existing large three bedroom flats and adapting them to make smaller homes. At Grange Road in Swinton, three bedroomed flats have been converted to five one bedroom properties and one two bedroom property, all which are now let.

Local contractors O&P Construction will build twenty new build bungalows that will be added to Rotherham Council's housing stock to meet the growing need for single storey, accessible properties.