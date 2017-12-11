News: Plans approved for new AMP units
By Tom Austen
Planning approval has been secured for the next commercial development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Put forward by Harworth Group, the brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist that owns the Waverley site and has its headquarters nearby, the plans are for a further 55,735 sq ft of prime space where occupiers can join the likes of McLaren and Rolls-Royce.
The AMP is part of the wider Waverley development being brought forward over the next 20 years where there is the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through further development.
The first phase of the R-evolution development saw 52,000 sq ft of space built in 2014. It is fully occupied, with key occupiers including X-Cel Superturn and Metalysis. A second phase, also 52,000 sq ft, was completed earlier this year and has attracted a lot of interest. Knight Frank and Gent Visick are joint agents on the scheme.
