News: Plans approved for new AMP units

</div>

Images: Harworth Group

The latest plans for two separate buildings on plots 5 and 6 were unanimously approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council this week.Outline consent had already been approved and the units will be able to be used for a range of industrial uses, (B1 (a, b & c), B2 and B8). An element of B1(a) office use is proposed as part of the application, however this will not exceed 10% of the total floorspace for each unit.The units have been designed to reflect the recently constructed Units 7 and 8 and will adopt the same design principles in terms of layout. The exterior will again involve metal cladding panels in metallic silver with the main glazed entrances positioned in the corners of each unit.The application notes that the proposals will trigger a condition of the overall Waverley planning application and require delivery of specified highway improvements. It adds however that: "Harworth Estates have recently completed these works, accordingly the necessary works are completed and the imposition of the condition is therefore unnecessary in this instance."Planners were also satisfied with the transport assessment that traffic can be accommodated.Nigel Hancock, assistant planning manager at Rotherham Council, said: "The plans follow on from recent proposals that we have had down there on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, notably plots 2,3 and 4 directly to the North of the application site, and plots 7 and 8, immediately to the West. We recently approved a large industrial building to be occupied by McLaren, the supercar manufacturer, and that is currently being built on site and is nearly completed [pictured above]."As an industrial building, as you go on site, they look quite nice really. The Advanced Manufacturing Park is coming on quite well. Landscaping is starting to mature. It still looks a bit bare in areas but the buildings are going up."As it is the Advanced Manufacturing Park, the principle of theses types of units is already well established. There is sufficient capacity on the highway network to accommodate these levels of industrial development and we see it as a very successful, and very well engineered, type of development."It is the continuation of a very successful site."Plans for an additional 3.6 hectares (8.9 acres) of land to be used for employment on the AMP were approved last year and more detailed plans are expected to be submitted soon. They will set out the level of development following engineering works to level an artificial valley between the Sheffield Parkway embankments and the embankments associated with existing development platforms in the AMP.