News: Plans approved for new AMP units

Planning approval has been secured for the next commercial development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.

Put forward by Harworth Group, the brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist that owns the Waverley site and has its headquarters nearby, the plans are for a further 55,735 sq ft of prime space where occupiers can join the likes of McLaren and Rolls-Royce.

The AMP is part of the wider Waverley development being brought forward over the next 20 years where there is the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through further development.

The first phase of the R-evolution development saw 52,000 sq ft of space built in 2014. It is fully occupied, with key occupiers including X-Cel Superturn and Metalysis. A second phase, also 52,000 sq ft, was completed earlier this year and has attracted a lot of interest. Knight Frank and Gent Visick are joint agents on the scheme.

The latest plans for two separate buildings on plots 5 and 6 were unanimously approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council this week.

Outline consent had already been approved and the units will be able to be used for a range of industrial uses, (B1 (a, b & c), B2 and B8). An element of B1(a) office use is proposed as part of the application, however this will not exceed 10% of the total floorspace for each unit.

The units have been designed to reflect the recently constructed Units 7 and 8 and will adopt the same design principles in terms of layout. The exterior will again involve metal cladding panels in metallic silver with the main glazed entrances positioned in the corners of each unit.

The application notes that the proposals will trigger a condition of the overall Waverley planning application and require delivery of specified highway improvements. It adds however that: "Harworth Estates have recently completed these works, accordingly the necessary works are completed and the imposition of the condition is therefore unnecessary in this instance."

Planners were also satisfied with the transport assessment that traffic can be accommodated.

Nigel Hancock, assistant planning manager at Rotherham Council, said: "The plans follow on from recent proposals that we have had down there on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, notably plots 2,3 and 4 directly to the North of the application site, and plots 7 and 8, immediately to the West. We recently approved a large industrial building to be occupied by McLaren, the supercar manufacturer, and that is currently being built on site and is nearly completed [pictured above].

"As an industrial building, as you go on site, they look quite nice really. The Advanced Manufacturing Park is coming on quite well. Landscaping is starting to mature. It still looks a bit bare in areas but the buildings are going up.

"As it is the Advanced Manufacturing Park, the principle of theses types of units is already well established. There is sufficient capacity on the highway network to accommodate these levels of industrial development and we see it as a very successful, and very well engineered, type of development.

"It is the continuation of a very successful site."

Plans for an additional 3.6 hectares (8.9 acres) of land to be used for employment on the AMP were approved last year and more detailed plans are expected to be submitted soon. They will set out the level of development following engineering works to level an artificial valley between the Sheffield Parkway embankments and the embankments associated with existing development platforms in the AMP.

