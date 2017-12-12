News: Xeros to raise £25m as it outlines future plans

</div>

Images: Xeros / Instictif Partners

Further details are now being revealed on how the polymer beads can be used in textile industry - in the fading and texturing of denim and in the dyeing of cotton garments. The newest sector for Xeros, the team is moving from small scale trials to larger production-scale trials and are seeking commercial partners to assist in evaluating the commercialisation options.It is estimated that 1.2 billion pairs of denim jeans are manufactured every year and the global retail market value is $60 billion. The global cotton processing industry adds $26 billion of value per annum through the garment finishing process, which includes dyeing.Mark Nichols, chief executive of Xeros, said: "We have developed unique polymer technologies which substantially reduce water, chemistry and energy usage. Over the last two years we have materially progressed their application in three world-scale markets: cleaning, tanning and textiles."Having completed the majority of this development, we are now progressively commercialising six business applications in our chosen markets with major milestones for each targeted in the near term. IP-rich business models with low capital intensity have been designed to provide demonstrable value to commercial partners and investors alike."We are delighted to welcome new investors who support our unique proposition and strategy. This fundraise enables us to progress significantly the commercialisation of our technologies and enhancement of shareholder value."